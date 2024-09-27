Saskatchewan Delays Adoption of Tier 3 Energy Efficiency Standards to January 2026

CANADA, September 27 - Released on September 27, 2024

Ensuring a better quality of life for Saskatchewan people is a team effort which includes our residents, communities, businesses and building industries. The Government of Saskatchewan values input from stakeholders when planning for growth, including an effective regulatory structure and safe, healthy, habitable and energy efficient buildings.

As a result, the Ministry of Government Relations is delaying the implementation of Tier 3 energy efficiency in buildings across Saskatchewan by one year, to January 2026.

"An additional year to implement the next tier in energy efficiency allows our industry partners to have the time and tools needed to ensure the best possible builds," Government Relations Minister Don McMorris said. "This will maintain Saskatchewan's competitiveness with other provinces while maintaining affordability for residents."

In January 2024, Saskatchewan adopted the 2020 edition of the National Building Code (NBC) by regulation under The Construction Codes Act. These regulations involved the implementation of Tier 2 and Tier 3 energy-efficiency requirements on January 1, 2024, and January 1, 2025, respectively in new-build construction across Saskatchewan. The energy efficiency tiers of the NBC only apply to residential buildings of three storeys or less in building height, having a building area not exceeding 600 metres squared.

To learn more about Saskatchewan's building code regulations, visit: saskatchewan.ca.

