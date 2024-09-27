$826,800 for Moose Jaw Policing Initiatives

CANADA, September 27 - Released on September 27, 2024

The City of Moose Jaw will receive nearly $467,000 from the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety through the Municipal Police Grants Program for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The grant will continue to fund six existing police officer positions within the Moose Jaw Police Service's Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) and Police and Crisis Team (PACT) programs.

"We are happy to ensure that through this funding these important targeted policing initiatives are able to continue in the City of Moose Jaw," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "This ongoing funding partnership with the Moose Jaw Police Service further reflects our commitment to ensuring safer communities both now and in the future."

The funding provided through the Municipal Police Grants program supports enhanced community policing initiatives throughout the City of Moose Jaw.

Through PACT, officers provide an immediate and coordinated response to individuals experiencing a mental health and addictions crisis.

While, the CTSS program aims to reduce the number of serious collisions and fatalities that occur on Saskatchewan roads. The program is delivered in partnership with SGI, who is contributing $360,000 toward an additional two officer positions within CTSS, bringing the combined contribution to $826,800 for six officers across the two programs.

"This ongoing partnership between the Ministry and the Moose Jaw Police Service advances our shared vision of safe and inclusive communities," Moose Jaw Police Chief Rick Bourassa said. "The annual funding of these positions enables the Moose Jaw Police Service to continue providing Police and Crisis Team supports and Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan road safety services to people not only in Moose Jaw, but also across our south-central region."

This funding is in addition to the recently announced $952,000 for the City of Moose Jaw to hire eight new police officers for the Moose Jaw Police Service as part of the government's commitment to creating safer communities and neighbourhoods in Saskatchewan.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has been providing funds to police services across Saskatchewan through the Municipal Police Grants program since 1998. The program currently supports a total of 143 specialized policing positions within municipal police services across the province.

