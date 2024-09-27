ATLANTA - Chairman Lloyd Chilundika and Secretary Clive Kawumbu Njamba from the National Parole Board of Zambia are on a long journey returning to their southern African country after spending a week in Georgia learning about the processes of the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Chairman Chilundika says Georgia’s parole system is far advanced from their new process implemented only twelve years ago.

“We are interested in how parole decisions are made by the Georgia Board. Our meetings with the Georgia Parole Board Members and Executive Director Chris Barnett and his team were extremely beneficial. We could not have selected a better U.S. state to learn more about parole processes,” said Chilundika.

The visit was coordinated through the Association of Paroling Authorities International (APAI) of which the Georgia Parole Board is a member.

Chilundika says he is impressed with Georgia’s Board and operations.

“The information sharing and collaboration between the Georgia Parole Board and their stakeholders to include law enforcement, victims and the public is impressive. It is something I believe we need to do in Zambia to be more effective,” said Chilundika.

Executive Director Barnett says it was a good opportunity for the agency to help an international partner.

“We provided insight into the agency operations, decision-making process, and our victim services. We will continue to correspond with Chairman Chilundika and Secretary Njamba, our new friends,” Barnett said.

Chairman Chilundika and Secretary Njamba also met with leadership from the Georgia Department of Corrections and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision. They visited Metro Reentry Facility in Atlanta and received an overview of community supervision. Additional meetings were with Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD) Commissioner Kevin Tanner, Department of Driver Services Commissioner Spencer Moore and a meeting with Governor Brian Kemp’s staff including Chief Operating Officer Russell Crutchfield.

