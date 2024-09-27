Submit Release
Maryland Department of Agriculture Seeks Applicants for Boards and Commissions

ANNAPOLIS, MD (September 27, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture is seeking applicants for appointment to the many Boards and Commissions within the department, prioritizing diverse industry leaders that are passionate about actively providing direction and perspective to the Department’s programs and staff.  Each of the department’s boards and commissions have vacancies with many opportunities for cooperators, farmers, and industry contacts to participate. 

“Our boards and commissions play an integral role in providing policy and recommendations to the department,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks.  “The opportunity for stakeholders and partners with unique backgrounds and experiences in agriculture to play a part in our work is vital to developing Maryland agriculture. I encourage our ag partners and industry leaders to consider applying for these positions.” 

For information on what vacancies are available and how to apply, please contact Harrison Palmer, Executive Secretary for MDA Boards and Commissions at harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov.  

