Country Artist ~ Jillian Cardarelli Releases New Single 'I’ll Get Over You' featuring Vince Gill

"I'll Get Over You" Cover Art Jillian Cardarelli | Photo Credit: Dusty Barker Jillian Cardarelli | Photo Credit: Dusty Barker Jillian Cardarelli | Photo Credit: Dusty Barker

Cardarelli Delivers a Unique Blend of Nostalgia Meets Contemporary in this Ballad - Available Now on All Streaming Platforms

It was a true honor to have Vince Gill lend his amazing voice to the song, which makes it that much more special.” — Jillian Cardarelli, Country Artist & Songwriter

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country artist and songwriter Jillian Cardarelli releases her new single “I’ll Get Over You” featuring Vince Gill, available now on all streaming platforms . The single, written by Cardarelli, Patrick Murphy and Tina Parol, was produced by Daniel Dennis.Known for her thoughtful songwriting and stunning vocals, Cardarelli cleverly weaves a familiar storyline about the difficulty of getting over someone that can feel impossible after a heartbreak. The single uniquely blends traditional country nostalgia with a tender, contemporary melody, so it’s no wonder country legend Vince Gill agreed to lend his vocal stylings to the track. As the lyrics go:"When the sun sets in the East, and goes around the moon,When the world don’t turn, and the summer sky ain’t blue,When the stars don’t glow and Hell’s ice cold and Dolly’s out of tune,That’s when I’ll get over you.""We've all known that feeling when your heart is hurting and you're trying desperately to get over someone, but there's no end in sight,” said Jillian Cardarelli. “We wanted to intertwine the irony and satire of those feelings within the lyrics -- knowing these things will never actually happen and that's how your heart feels when you're going through it. It was a true honor to have Vince lend his amazing voice to the song, which makes it that much more special."This is Cardarelli’s ninth release in 2024 among an exciting year of musical and television projects. Her single "Waiting on the Sunrise" aired on the popular Fox TV series Farmer Wants a Wife (March) and she was the celebrity guest host for PBR and Tunnel to Towers Foundation's Never Forget Concert, a national television special featuring Jelly Roll. Cardarelli was also a special guest performer for Elvis Week at Graceland, as Elvis fans connected with her popular single “If I Could Talk to Elvis” featuring Larry Strickland, Elvis Presley’s background vocalist from The Stamps Quartet.This release is certain to be among her fan favorites like “Thinking and Driving,” “If We Were Strangers,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love With You,” Worth The Whiskey,” “Slow Song,” and “I Hate Chevys” that all garnered support from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora and Spotify this year.“I’ll Get Over You” is available now anywhere you stream music. The official music video for "I'll Get Over You" will begin airing on CMT next month as well as her Official YouTube Channel on Oct. 2.More About Jillian CardarelliThis Massachusetts native, singer-songwriter Jillian Cardarelli, is blazing her own path in Music City with her stunning vocals, captivating songwriting and strong work ethic. Her debut single, "Rerun," written by Grammy Award-winning artist Maren Morris, Tina Parol and Jordan Reynolds made a splash on CMT Music, with the music video spending two weeks at #1 and several weeks in the Top 10. Her second single, “Souvenirs,” debuted on Radio Disney Country, while the music video spent eight weeks in the Top 10 on CMT.com.Her inspirational single "Strong" featuring Charles Esten was named one of 2020's Most Powerful Songs by American Songwriter and Rolling Stone named her a Top New Artist to Watch. In December 2020, Jillian was honored to be asked to participate in the National Christmas Tree Lighting Virtual Concert in Washington, D.C. as she sang the classic, "O Holy Night." Her song "I Never Do This," was named Best New Country Song by Rolling Stone in October 2019.Her single “If I Could Talk to Elvis” featuring Larry Strickland, Elvis Presley’s background vocalist from The Stamps Quartet, hit #1 Fan Voted Video on CMT 12-Pack Countdown with appearances on WSM’s Coffee, Country & Cody, Sirius XM Elvis Radio and she performed at the Nashville Elvis Festival and at Elvis Week at Graceland.She has opened for acts such as Reba, Willie Nelson, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Hunter Hayes, Scotty McCreery, Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, and Alabama. In addition to writing and performing, Jillian is passionate about being involved in charitable organizations like Tunnel to Towers Foundation, PEDIGREE Foundation, Stand Up 2 Cancer, Band Against Cancer, Musicians on Call, and St. Jude Children’s Hospital. She often performs for charitable events and, an avid golfer, plays in various charity golf tournaments around the country.For more information, visit www.JillianCardarelli.com Stream Music Here: https://lnk.to/JCGetOverYou

"I'll Get Over You" by Jillian Cardarelli featuring Vince Gill

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.