Volunteer for National Public Lands Day

Public lands belong to all of us. Federal agencies manage them, but they are enjoyed by everyone. These special places provide us with outdoor recreation, education and relaxation.

National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer event for public lands. Held every year on the fourth Saturday of September, it brings together individuals, students, families and groups of volunteers to pitch in and help maintain and restore America’s treasured places.

Volunteering is a way for the public to give something back to these places that mean so much to us. On National Public Lands Day, admission and entry fees for federal recreation areas are waived, so that everyone can enjoy them. The beauty and importance of public lands inspire us all, and we hope to see you outdoors for this year’s National Public Lands Day.

Find Your Own Volunteer Activity on Our Public Lands

Whether it’s volunteering for National Public Lands Day or throughout the year, below are some of the creative ways you can help support your public lands.

Clean Up Days

Trash often collects along roadsides and waterways on public lands. Fortunately, volunteers can help clean it all up. From pulling mounds of plastic bags captured by trash traps on our country's waterways to removing tons of debris from coastlines, lakeshores and rivers, thousands of volunteers are protecting waterways and wildlife by removing garbage.

Every extra set of hands helps, so this is a great opportunity for people with limited time to share. You’ll see immediate results and can easily volunteer alongside your friends.

Volunteers helped remove trash along roads, trails, streambeds, and lake shoreline at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. Photo by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Artists on Public Lands

The sights and sounds of public lands inspire artists in residency programs across the country. Whether you are gaining inspiration from the rocky formations at the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah, or overlooking the glorious Blue Ridge Mountains from the Skyland Lodge in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, or working in a contemporary studio overlooking the stone-lined fields at Weir Farm National Historic Site in Connecticut, these programs provide artists with unique opportunities to create works of art in natural and cultural settings. Artists often lead workshops, provide onsite public presentations and share their work at local exhibits. Programs vary, but residencies in a variety of creative media are typically two to four weeks in length and most include lodging. Check the website of your favorite public land to see if this is an option where you live.

Artist-in-Residence, Kevin H. Adams, paints a gorgeous mountain scene at Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. Photo by N. Lewis, National Park Service.

Weed Warriors

Invasive species—nonnative plants and animals that cause harm to the environment, economy or human health—have serious impacts on public lands. One example is the fast-growing vine known as kudzu. They attack healthy ecosystems, damage cultural resources and can interfere with visitors’ experiences on public lands. Identifying and removing these destructive plants and animals is a huge challenge that can only be met with the support of volunteers across the country. Alone or in groups, volunteers patrol and protect public lands from invaders like quagga mussels in Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada.

Volunteers remove an invasive plant called Mile-A-Minute weed at Valley Forge National Historical Park in Pennsylvania. Photo by National Park Service.

Citizen Scientists

There are lots of ways to contribute to scientific research about the natural world and in parks across the country. Public lands volunteers can combine their passion for nature with a research field. From counting monarch butterflies to studying plant growth and tweeting earthquake locations, you can get involved in citizen science and help scientists conduct and inform research. Bird watchers can help with bird counts and migration analysis, and dragon fly larva collectors can support mercury analysis. No lab coat needed!

Empire High School students surveyed saguaros on Plot 11 for the Centennial Saguaro Survey program in Arizona. Photo by National Park Service.

Campground Hosts

Campground hosts are often thought of as the "eyes and ears" of campgrounds. They provide information about facilities and activities, wildlife sightings and safety concerns. Hosts staff visitor centers, provide upkeep of campgrounds, assist with the selection of campsites, and camp registration and fee payment. Many campgrounds have RV hookups or bunkhouses for hosts and often supply a uniform. Because of training requirements, many campground host positions require a minimum time commitment. The National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service all welcome campground hosts, making it a great way to enjoy a variety of public lands while serving the public.

Campground hosts are vital to ensuring that campers have an enjoyable stay and that regulations are followed. Photo by National Park Service.

Bike and Trail Rangers

On public lands with miles of roads and trails, bike patrol and trail volunteers help protect landscapes and increase safety for visitors. Greeting people with a smile, volunteers expand the reach of park and refuge staff, and assist visitors with information, directions and first aid. Along the Chesapeake and Ohio National Historical Park’s 184-mile towpath, bike volunteers identify hazards and damage to trails and bridges, while avid hikers patrol the Billy Goat trail. Bike and trail patrol volunteers should be physically fit, have excellent communication skills and be comfortable operating without direct supervision.

Bike volunteers at Chesapeake and Ohio National Historical Park in Maryland pose for a picture. Photo by National Park Service.

Living History Volunteers

At battlefields and historic sites across the country, living history volunteers help immerse visitors in the sights and sounds of the past. These specially trained volunteers often dress for the historic part wearing period-era clothing and sharing stories from the perspective of the people who shaped our nation’s history. Passion for history and a strong knack for storytelling are a must. If you volunteer at a park like Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Maryland or Yorktown Battlefield in Virginia, you might even get to fire a cannon!

Los Angeles' Griffith Park hosts an Anza Expedition re-enactment and a festival featuring the cultures of Early California. Photo by National Park Service.

River Ranger Volunteers

There are a lot of volunteer opportunities for people who enjoy boating and fishing. Volunteers for the Big River Journey at Mississippi National River and Recreation Area in Minnesota teach students about the biology and history of this mighty waterway. At Chattahoochee National Recreation Area in Georgia, volunteers in canoes clean up the river and monitor water quality. Are you on board?

15-year-old Ethan Diaz volunteering on the Colorado River. Photo by Bureau of Land Management

Trail Maintenance Teams

Public lands are known for being the best places in the country to hike, bike and horseback ride. Keeping thousands of miles of trails open and marked requires an army of volunteers. They blaze trails, remove hazards, repair bridges and post signs. In some parks and wildlife refuges, volunteer groups adopt a section of a trail and take on the responsibility of maintaining it. Other trails are restored in a single day by a large volunteer blitz. Trail volunteers also help with visitor information and wildlife reporting as they work in the field. If you’re interested in getting some exercise, supporting public lands and enjoying stunning scenery, it’s easy to find a trail near you, such as the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in Wisconsin or the North Country National Scenic Trail, which spans multiple eight states.

Several volunteers gathered on a cold morning to pick up trash and remove invasive species in Anacostia Park on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Photo by Rachel Hendrix, National Park Service.

Fish Production Volunteers

National Fish Hatcheries managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are vital for conserving both imperiled fish species and game fish populations within the United States. At these facilities, volunteers work alongside experts to feed fish, clean raceways, transport fish, conduct sample counts and maintain habitat. It can be a smelly, messy job, but conserving fisheries and inspiring the next generation of anglers is worth it.

It takes teamwork and tall waders to get salmon ready for release at Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery in Washington State. Photo by Cheri Anderson, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Trails & Rails Volunteers

Supported by a partnership between the National Park Service and Amtrak, Trails & Rails volunteers help train passengers learn about rail history and the special places along their route. Volunteer guides often attend multi-day training sessions to learn the ins and outs of this unique kind of interpretation and education. If you love train travel, this program is a great experience for the volunteers and the passengers alike!

A Trails and Rails volunteer talking with train passengers. Photo by National Park Service.

No matter where and how you volunteer for our public lands, your time and effort is appreciated. As thanks for your service, volunteers may receive a special volunteer public lands pass.

If you’re able to offer your time, find volunteer opportunities in your area at www.volunteer.gov.

Also, be sure to tag the Department of the Interior on Twitter as you explore the country’s special places on National Public Lands Day.