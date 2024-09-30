Alliance Orthopedics Unveils Cutting-Edge Facility in Middletown, NJ – Now Welcoming New Patients

Now Open In Middletown

Alliance Orthopedics, a leading family-owned healthcare system, opens its newest location in Middletown, NJ.

We’re dedicated to becoming a valued part of this community by providing personalized and compassionate care to our patients.” — Dr. William Gallagher, Board Certified Sports Medicine Specialist

MIDDLETOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Orthopedics , a leading family-owned healthcare system, is excited to announce that its newest location in Middletown, NJ, is officially open and accepting new patient appointments. This marks the seventh addition to the Alliance Orthopedics network, which includes facilities in Freehold, East Brunswick, Bloomfield, Fair Lawn, Randolph, and Old Bridge.Conveniently located at 525 Route 35, Middletown, the 8,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility offers a full range of comprehensive orthopedic services. With 8 modern treatment rooms and an on-site X-ray suite, Alliance Orthopedics provides expert care in Spine & Joint Orthopedics, Foot and Ankle Care, Vein Treatment, and Pain Management.For patients seeking conservative care options, the facility also features 4,000 square feet dedicated to rehabilitation services, including Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Chiropractic Care, and Athletic Recovery, delivering a holistic approach to health and recovery.The new location occupies the former Crestview Pharmacy, a beloved community institution that served Middletown residents for 35 years. Alliance Orthopedics is proud to honor this legacy by continuing Crestview’s tradition of community support and engagement, while delivering exceptional orthopedic care."We are thrilled to bring our high-quality orthopedic care to Middletown. We’re dedicated to becoming a valued part of this community by providing personalized and compassionate care to our patients." said Dr. William Gallagher , Board Certified Sports Medicine Specialist at Alliance Orthopedics.Alliance Orthopedics strives to improve the quality of life for each patient by delivering personalized treatment plans that help reduce pain and support healthier lifestyles. With a patient-centered, multidisciplinary approach, the team is committed to helping individuals recover and thrive.Join us for the grand opening of Alliance Orthopedics' newest location in Middletown on Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at 525 Rt 35, Middletown, NJ. Celebrate this exciting milestone with us during our official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Hosted by NJ 101.5, enjoy an afternoon of networking, food, and refreshments as we introduce our state-of-the-art facility designed to provide exceptional orthopedic care.Now open, the Middletown location represents another step forward in Alliance Orthopedics' mission to provide exceptional healthcare and build lasting connections within the community. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 877-5FASTER.

