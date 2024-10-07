HIP Video Promo Presents: VanMilli drops epic new music video "Mary Jane"

Barcelona based artist VanMilli releases new, nonconventional love track "Mary Jane"

BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barcelona-based VanMilli, born Gerald Nwosu, is a master of transcending genre and meshing cultural influence, crafting a sound that effortlessly connects listeners around the globe. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, VanMilli developed his global spirit by traveling the world young and spending time with family residing in cultural hubs like Brazil, England, and the United States. Despite being artistic-minded from a young age, VanMilli took after his father’s military ventures, enrolling in military academies through high school.

His education gave him discipline and drive, but did not spark an interest in joining the military. Moving forward, VanMilli discovered his love for making music from scratch, uncovering inspiration for melodies and lyrics in personal experiences and passions. Inspired by music legends Drake, J. Cole, Damian Marley, and more, and equipped with a worldly mentality strengthened by years of diverse cultural immersion, VanMilli makes music that doesn't fit in a box or belong to a country, but speaks directly to one’s humanity.

For VanMilli, Mary Jane is more than a muse. He describes her as “the love of his life” in this thoughtful expression of desire for the lover who offers him comfort, relief, and a life where there’s “no longer pain.” This love song may not be traditional, but it’s exceptionally romantic. The gently strummed melody resembles a Spanish love song, backed by a rhythmic hip-hop beat and smooth, low-key vocals. With every line, listeners experience the calming high of Mary Jane’s enduring love. The song cleverly plays with the idea that VanMilli and Mary Jane are untangled in a secret, thrilling, yet seemingly forbidden love in a world divided on the benefits of marijuana. But VanMilli loves her unapologetically—a sentiment that resonates deeply with lovers of all kinds. With “Mary Jane,” VanMilli shares a vulnerable, genuine side of himself, strengthening his bond with listeners everywhere, and coming into his own as an artist.

The “Mary Jane” music video trades expected grittiness for intimacy, emphasizing the affectionate nature of VanMilli’s love for Mary Jane. Singing by himself in a warmly lit recording studio, director Katherin Wermke draws the viewer's attention to VanMilli's soulful, heartfelt confession. His passion is apparent in his body language—eyes closed and leaning into the mic, he sings as if serenading Mary Jane herself. As an artist, VanMilli is a savant of intentionality—no detail goes unnoticed.

His all-black, “outlaw” attire hides most of his body, symbolizing how the world compels him to hide his love. Though his infatuation may seem shameful to some, VanMilli is not ashamed to profess his fondness for the one he adores. VanMilli’s admirable honesty allows viewers of any culture and background to connect with him on a human level through the universal experience of love.

