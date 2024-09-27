PHILIPPINES, September 27 - Press Release

September 26, 2024 Tolentino mulls adopting rental method in bolstering naval, police assets Citing efficiency and practicality as reasons, Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino is considering requiring the government to adopt a rental method in procuring assets to bolster the capabilities of the Philippine police and naval forces. Tolentino said several countries, including Singapore, Australia, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, and India, lease naval and police assets from other countries to enhance their capabilities without the high costs of outright purchases and maintenance. The senator earlier proposed to the government to lease ships from other countries in light of the withdrawal of the BRP Teresa Magbanua last September 15 from Escoda Shoal, which the Chinese swarmed. Conferring with Commander John Percie A. Alcos, director of the Philippine Navy Public Affairs Office, Tolentino on Thursday was told that it took almost five years for the government to acquire 32-meter attack and missile-capable ships from Israel, from procurement approval to asset delivery. Alcos revealed that the planning stage of acquiring the assets started in 2016, the request for procurement was approved in 2019, the contract was approved in 2022, and the delivery of the assets is expected to be completed in 2024. He agreed with the senator on the proposal to expand the naval fleet through leases from other countries, which he said would become a force multiplier for the Philippine Navy. Tolentino expounded on the benefits of leasing maritime assets from other countries, like Singapore, which acquired its submarine through a lease from Sweden, strengthening its naval forces. The senator related a story from Police Chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil, who told him that Australia also rents assets used by the police, such as police cars and ambulances. "Leasing assets to upgrade the capability of our force has been a practice for many countries, including the United States, with the logistic support ships of its marines through the rental method," Tolentino said.# CAPTION: _Citing efficiency and practicality as reasons, Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino is considering requiring the government to adopt a rental method in procuring assets to bolster the capabilities of the Philippine police and naval forces. Pag-upa ng police at naval assets, itinulak ni Tolentino para palakasin ang kapulisan at hukbong pandagat ng Pinas "Mabilis, episyente, at praktikal." Ganito isinalarawan ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino ang kanyang panukala na umupa ang pamahalaan ng police at naval assets para palakasin ang kapulisan at hukbong pandagat ng bansa. Ayon kay Tolentino, maraming bansa tulad ng Singapore, Australia, France, United Kingdom, Japan, at India, ang umuupa ng police at naval assets mula sa ibang bansa para makaiwas sa malaking gastos kung bibilhin at imementina ang mga ito. Magugunita na unang ipinanukala ni Tolentino ang pag-upa ng maritime vessels matapos mag-withdraw ang BRP Teresa Magbanua noong Setyembre 15 sa Escoda Shoal, na agaran namang inokupa ng mga barko ng China. Sa panayam ng senador kay Commander John Percie A. Alcos, direktor ng Public Affairs Office ng Philippine Navy, ibinahagi nito na inabot ng halos limang taon mula pag-order hanggang pag-deliver ng 32-meter attack and missile-capable ships mula Israel, na dumating sa bansa ngayong linggo. Sumang-ayon si Alcos sa posisyon ni Tolentino na magsisilbing force multiplier para sa Philippine Navy kung makakakuha ng karagdagang mga barko ang bansa sa pamamagitan ng lease arrangement. Ginamit bilang halimbawa ni Tolentino ang bansang Singapore na aniya'y umupa ng submarino mula sa Sweden para palakasin ang naval fleet nito. Ibinahagi rin ng senador ang binanggit sa kanya ni Police Chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil na maging ang isang mayamang bansa tulad ng Australia ay umuupa rin ng police cars at mga ambulansya. "Ang pag-upa ng assets ay matagal nang isinasagawa ng maraming bansa. Gaya ng Estados Unidos, na umuupa ng logistic support ships para sa kanilang marines," pagtatapos nya.

