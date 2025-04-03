PHILIPPINES, April 3 - Press Release

April 3, 2025 Gatchalian: CDCs to Rise in Fourth and Fifth Class Municipalities Senator Win Gatchalian hailed the signing of a joint memorandum circular (JMC), which will allocate funding for the establishment of child development centers (CDCs) in fourth and fifth-class municipalities. Under the JMC, funding for these CDCs will be coursed through the local government support fund (LGSF). One billion pesos is allotted for the construction of 328 CDCs in low-income local government units (LGUs). Gatchalian first proposed the use of the LGSF for the establishment of CDCs in fourth and fifth class municipalities during the deliberations on the Early Childhood Care and Development System Act. Under Gatchalian's proposal, which was eventually carried in the ratified measure, allocations from the LGSF under the annual General Appropriations Act shall include a line-item allocation for the establishment of CDCs; the hiring of Child Development Teachers and Child Development Workers; and addressing other human resource needs in fourth and fifth class municipalities. In its Year Two Report, the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) found that some 5,800 barangays do not have CDCs, with 229 of them belonging to low-income local government units (LGUs). "Mahalagang hakbang ang paglalaan natin ng pondo para sa pagpapatayo ng mga CDCs sa mga nangangailangang munisipalidad sa bansa. Mapapalawak natin ang abot ng mga serbisyo para sa early childhood care and development na nagbibigay ng matatag na pundasyon sa ating mga kabataan," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Gatchalian: Child Development Centers Ipapatayo sa Fourth at Fifth Class Municipalities Ikinalugod ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagkakalagda ng joint memorandum circular (JMC) na maglalaan ng pondo para sa pagpapatayo ng mga child development centers (CDCs) sa mga fourth and fifth-class municipalities. Sa ilalim ng naturang JMC, popondohan ang mga CDCs na ito gamit ang local government support fund (LGSF). Isang bilyong piso ang inilaan para sa pagpapatayo ng 328 CDCs sa mga low-income LGUs. Unang ipinanukala ni Gatchalian ang paggamit ng LGSF para sa pagpapatayo ng mga CDCs sa fourth and fifth class municipalities noong tinatalakay pa lang ang Early Childhood Care and Development System Act. Sa ilalim ng panukala ni Gatchalian na kalaunan ay naging bahagi ng niratipikahang bersyon ng panukalang batas, magkakaroon ng line-item allocation ang LGSF sa ilalim ng General Appropriations Act para sa pagpapatayo ng mga CDCs; hiring ng mga Child Development Teachers at Child Development Workers; at pagtugon sa mga pangangailangan sa mga kawani sa mga fourth at fifth class municipalities. Sa Year Two Report ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), lumabas na 5,800 barangays ang walang CDCs, 229 sa mga ito ang mula sa mga low-income LGUs. "Mahalagang hakbang ang paglalaan natin ng pondo para sa pagpapatayo ng mga CDCs sa mga nangangailangang munisipalidad sa bansa. Mapapalawak natin ang abot ng mga serbisyo para sa early childhood care and development na nagbibigay ng matatag na pundasyon sa ating mga kabataan," ani Gatchalian, Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education.

