PHILIPPINES, April 3 - Press Release

April 3, 2025 EDCOM 2: P1 Billion to boost early childhood care in 328 low-income LGUs The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) lauds the signing of the Joint Circular (JC) between the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Department of Education (DepEd) to establish Child Development Centers (CDCs) in low-income local government units (LGUs). The ceremonial signing, witnessed by His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., marks a significant step toward addressing gaps in early childhood care and development (ECCD) identified in the EDCOM II Year 2 Report, "Fixing the Foundations." The JC operationalizes the President's directive to prioritize funding for the construction of CDCs in 328 low-income LGUs. The support will be made available through the Local Government Support Fund - Financial Assistance to LGUs (LGSF-FA) under the FY 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA). This initiative directly responds to EDCOM II's findings, which highlighted the lack of access to ECCD services in 5,800 barangays nationwide. "Studies show that early childhood care and development is a critical investment that reduces dropouts in school, improves likelihood of mastering foundational skills, and even boosts achievement and income many years later in life," explained EDCOM II Executive Director Dr. Karol Mark Yee. "This major investment signals the resolute commitment of the government in addressing our learning crisis and ensuring that no Filipino learner is left behind." EDCOM findings show that early childhood education participation is only at 21% for 3 to 4 year old children, and even less for children aged zero to two. The Commission's Year Two Report also highlighted how access to ECCD is made inequitable due to inability of lower-income LGUs to fund early childhood interventions as a result of having limited special education funds (SEF). Based on the old LGU income classification, EDCOM findings show that first class municipalities have SEF income 68 times more than their sixth class peers. Under the guidelines of the JC, LGUs must submit their funding requests which will then be evaluated and endorsed by DepEd to DBM for final approval. As counterpart, beneficiary LGUs shall provide land of at least 150 square meters for the CDCs, and take on the operation and maintenance of the CDCs, including personnel salaries of child development workers and teachers. EDCOM II Co-Chairperson Senator Sherwin Gatchalian lauded the signing, "This is a crucial step to give our children a strong foundation to succeed. By building these CDCs in low-income LGUs, we are ensuring equitable support for ECCD programs and services." Rep. Roman Romulo, also a Co-Chairperson of the Commission, agreed, saying, "It is comforting to know that no less than the President is a strong advocate for our mission to fix the foundations of our education system. Investing in the early years is one of the best steps that the government can take in ensuring that future generations thrive." The event, held at Malacañang Palace on April 3, 2025, featured a video presentation on the state of ECCD in the Philippines, followed by the JC signing and a message from the President, who reaffirmed his administration's commitment to inclusive education. "We recognize that education goes beyond what happens just inside the classroom. The government continues to find ways to support our children so they can grow and thrive, and reach their full potential. Through health and community programs, we remain committed to helping them become productive members of society," said President Marcos in his speech. EDCOM II remains steadfast in its mission to bridge gaps in the education system through evidence-based reforms. The Commission looks forward to monitoring the implementation of this initiative and its impact on early childhood development. ******

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.