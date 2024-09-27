Effective Justice as a Cornerstone of Security in BiH

JAHORINA, 27 September 2024 - Effective justice is essential to ensure security and combat terrorism. In collaboration with the Atlantic Initiative and the FBiH Judicial and Prosecutorial Training Centre, and with support of the US Department of Justice OPDAT, the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) organized a three-day conference in Jahorina from 25 to 27 September, focused on prosecuting terrorism cases in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The high-level conference facilitated the exchange of invaluable experience among judges, prosecutors and associates from the Court of BiH and the Prosecutor’s Office of BiH on the investigation of terrorism cases and evidence collection. The unique degree of procedural and substantive complexity in terrorism cases was highlighted, particularly in conflict zones where the connection between terrorism and other crimes often blurs legal and operational boundaries. Real-life case studies shared by experts from the OSCE Secretariat, Eurojust, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States explored key aspects and challenges in this critical area. The conference determined priorities for international support.

“Bringing terrorists to justice within a rule of law framework is a vital aspect of an effective counter-terrorism strategy. To effectively implement the Strategy for Preventing and Combating Terrorism, we need to remain vigilant in addressing the rapidly evolving nature of terrorism,” stated Ambassador Brian Aggeler, Head of the OSCE Mission to BiH.

Majda Halilović, Head of Research and Policy at the Atlantic Initiative, explained that the agenda covered topics that examine not only legal aspects of terrorist acts and the connections between terrorism and war crimes, violent extremism, and hate speech, but also other factors that are crucial for understanding terrorism and violent extremism. “For those of us working in the field of combating terrorism and violent extremism, the judicial response to these challenges is particularly important”, she said.

Arben Murtezić, Director of the FBiH Judicial and Prosecutorial Training Centre, emphasized that combating terrorism necessitates a multidisciplinary approach, a concept that this training embodies: “The role of civil society in this effort is particularly significant. We are privileged to cooperate with the Atlantic Initiative. The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina and our Centre have partnered for decades, allowing us to apply the exceptional experience we have gained once again.”

This conference is part of the broader efforts of the OSCE Mission to BiH to strengthen the capacities of authorities and the judiciary in BiH for the effective prevention, combatting, and prosecution of terrorism cases.