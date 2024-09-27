Enhancing Collaboration between Law Enforcement and Prosecution in Combatting Crime

27 September 2024, NEUM – By helping to ensure the consistent application of intelligence-led policing (ILP), the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) is advancing the country's ability to tackle serious crime and threats to security. To that end, the Mission organized a workshop in Neum, titled Instituting and Facilitating Regular Inter-Agency Meetings and Briefings among Agencies and Prosecution.

More than 40 representatives, including heads of law enforcement agencies and prosecutor’s offices, engaged through a case study to identify structural and procedural opportunities for bolstering inter-agency cooperation. This strengthens the role of ILP in criminal investigations by ensuring that criminal intelligence and analysis are consistently integrated into legal proceedings. It also promotes regular coordination between law enforcement bodies and prosecutors.

The Head of the OSCE Mission to BiH, Ambassador Brian Aggeler, highlighted that: “Effective policing depends on robust co-operation among law enforcement agencies and prosecutors. By committing to, and integrating intelligence-led policing more consistently, we can ensure that criminal intelligence is used to its full potential in combating crime. This workshop helps our partners take strides toward that aim."

The workshop is part of the OSCE Mission’s project titled Enhancing Intelligence-led Policing to Combat Serious Security Threats and Crimes, generously supported by Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, and Türkiye.