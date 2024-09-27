PHILIPPINES, September 27 - Press Release

September 26, 2024 LAPID ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY UNDER ADMINISTRATION TICKET Senator Lito Lapid, now known by his fans as "Supremo," formally announced his re-election bid in the 2025 midterm elections during the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas Convention today, September 26, at the Philippine International Convention Center. Lapid, who maintains his standing as one of the top 12 senatorial candidates in various surveys, is part of the administration coalition slate. The Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas is composed of five big political parties: Partido Federal ng Pilipinas of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr; Nationalist People's Coalition of former Senate President Vicente Sotto III; Nacionalista Party of former Senate President Manny Villar; Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats of House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez; and, National Unity Party of Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte. The officers of the Alyansa signed a manifesto adhering to uphold and advance the vision and objectives of the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., dedicated to fostering unity, economic stability, and social progress for the benefit of all Filipinos; to actively support, promote, and campaign for the senatorial candidates of the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas, whose platforms align with the ideals of unity, development, and service to the nation; to fully endorse and advocate for the legislative agenda of the Marcos Administration, ensuring that its programs and policies for economic recovery, poverty reduction, and national security are successfully enacted and implemented; to work towards the greater cohesion of all sectors of society, encouraging dialogue, collaboration, and solidarity to achieve lasting peace, progress, and national harmony; and, to guarantee that the 12 May 2025 National and Local Elections will be conducted with the highest standards of honesty, orderliness, and transparency, ensuring that the democratic process is respected, and that the will of the people prevails. "Unang-una po ay nagpapasalamat ako sa mahal na Pangulong Marcos at nasama tayo sa Bagong Pilipinas Coalition na isa ako sa 12 napili. Kaya maraming-maraming salamat po. Hangad ko po na maipagpatuloy ang mga nasimulan nating mga proyekto at mga programa para sa edukasyon, kalusugan, imprastraktura, trabaho, turismo at agrikultura. Mabuhay po kayo!" Lapid said Lapid, the son of a lavandera and stuntman, is a seasoned actor and a veteran politician has served the public without a trace of corruption for the past 30 years. In his first six years as a senator during the 14th Congress, he placed 4th among his peers in the number of bills and resolutions filed. He fathered one of the meaningful social legislations of the 14th Congress, the Free Legal Assistance Act of 2010 which seeks to ensure that the poor would be afforded free quality legal service. He never wavered on making proposals that would uplift the living standards of the masses whose cause he has been championing. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Games, Amusement, and Sports, he saw to it that measures are in motion to sufficiently ensure the development of sports in the grassroots, seeing to it that the youth develop a keen interest on participation to sports competition. In his first year at the helm of the Senate Committee on Tourism, he has initiated initiatives to oversee the development of the tourism potential of the country and gather the tools to ensure the country's success as it joins the tourism race with our Asian neighbors. Another landmark piece of legislation principally authored by Lapid was Republic Act No. 11767, or the Foundling Recognition and Protection Act, which provided legal basis to register and support orphaned children and other foundlings in the Philippine territories. The Kapampangan senator also fathered Republic Act No. 11551, which integrates labor rights education in the tertiary education curriculum. Some important bills authored by Lapid which were enacted into laws are: • Republic Act No. 10367 (Biometrics Law)

• Republic Act No. 10645 (Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010)

• Republic Act No. 9850 (Arnis as the National Sport of the Philippines)

• Republic Act No. 11765 (Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act)

• Republic Act No. 11650 (Instituting Services and Programs for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education)

• Republic Act No. 11576 (Amending Secs. 19 and 33 of Bp 129 or the Judiciary Reorganization Act)

