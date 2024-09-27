Submit Release
October 1 Property Rebate Deadline Approaching

Helena – Qualified Montana taxpayers have until October 1 to file a claim for their 2023 property tax rebate.

The fastest way for taxpayers to claim the rebate is online at getmyrebate.mt.gov. Mailing a paper application form will add processing time.

This year’s rebate claim application process has been streamlined, making it easier and faster for Montanans to apply for and receive the 2023 property tax rebate. Rebates are being issued via paper check. Most electronically filed rebates are issued within 30 days of filing, while paper-filed rebates may take up to 60 days to process.

For more information and to file a claim, please visit getmyrebate.mt.gov.

 

