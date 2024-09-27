Victory Clean Energy to Participate in the Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference on October 1, 2024
Victory Clean Energy participates in a webcast presentation w/ investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference virtually on Tue, Oct 1, 2024
Victory Clean Energy Inc (OTCBB:VYEY)
Company Webcast
The webcast presentation will take place at 4:15-4:45 PM EST on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/fall2024/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/LWPrRWORv6x. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.
1x1 Meetings
Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/fall2024invreg/.
About Victory Clean Energy
Victory Clean Energy is an innovative Green Hydrogen energy company dedicated to developing and implementing clean, sustainable low-cost energy solutions with applications across various industries, including transportation, power generation, and industrial processes. The Company's pioneering TrueGreen Hydrogen™ production solutions aim to provide clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy sources to a diverse range of clients. TrueGreen Hydrogen™ positions the Company as a formidable force in the low-cost Green Hydrogen sector, focusing on decarbonization in heavy transportation and industrial Hydrogen markets. With this commitment, Victory Clean Energy is dedicated to shaping a sustainable and cleaner future for industries and communities worldwide.
Contacts
Christopher Headrick David Voyticky Kevin DeLeon
c.headrick@vc.energy d.voyticky@h2eg.com k.deleon@h2eg.com
+1 865 227 4818
Christopher Headrick
Victory Clean Energy Inc
+1 865-227-4818
c.headrick@h2eg.com
Legal Disclaimer:
