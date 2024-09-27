Submit Release
Victory Clean Energy to Participate in the Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference on October 1, 2024

Leading the Green Hydrogen Transition

Victory Clean Energy participates in a webcast presentation w/ investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference virtually on Tue, Oct 1, 2024

Victory Clean Energy Inc (OTCBB:VYEY)

Victory is happy to be included in the Lytham Partners Fall Conference, please join our presentation on Tuesday Oct. 1 @ 4:15 PM EST”
— Christopher Headrick, Founder & Chairman
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victory Clean Energy, Inc (OTC: VYEY) will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Company Webcast
The webcast presentation will take place at 4:15-4:45 PM EST on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/fall2024/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/LWPrRWORv6x. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/fall2024invreg/.

About Victory Clean Energy

Victory Clean Energy is an innovative Green Hydrogen energy company dedicated to developing and implementing clean, sustainable low-cost energy solutions with applications across various industries, including transportation, power generation, and industrial processes. The Company's pioneering TrueGreen Hydrogen™ production solutions aim to provide clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy sources to a diverse range of clients. TrueGreen Hydrogen™ positions the Company as a formidable force in the low-cost Green Hydrogen sector, focusing on decarbonization in heavy transportation and industrial Hydrogen markets. With this commitment, Victory Clean Energy is dedicated to shaping a sustainable and cleaner future for industries and communities worldwide.

Contacts
Christopher Headrick David Voyticky Kevin DeLeon
c.headrick@vc.energy d.voyticky@h2eg.com k.deleon@h2eg.com
+1 865 227 4818

Christopher Headrick
Victory Clean Energy Inc
+1 865-227-4818
c.headrick@h2eg.com

