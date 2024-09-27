Victory Clean Energy to Participate in the Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference on October 1, 2024

Leading the Green Hydrogen Transition

Victory Clean Energy participates in a webcast presentation w/ investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference virtually on Tue, Oct 1, 2024

Victory is happy to be included in the Lytham Partners Fall Conference, please join our presentation on Tuesday Oct. 1 @ 4:15 PM EST” — Christopher Headrick, Founder & Chairman

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Victory Clean Energy, Inc (OTC: VYEY) will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.Company WebcastThe webcast presentation will take place at 4:15-4:45 PM EST on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/fall2024/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/LWPrRWORv6x . The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.1x1 MeetingsManagement will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/fall2024invreg/ About Victory Clean EnergyVictory Clean Energy is an innovative Green Hydrogen energy company dedicated to developing and implementing clean, sustainable low-cost energy solutions with applications across various industries, including transportation, power generation, and industrial processes. The Company's pioneering TrueGreen Hydrogen™ production solutions aim to provide clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy sources to a diverse range of clients. TrueGreen Hydrogen™ positions the Company as a formidable force in the low-cost Green Hydrogen sector, focusing on decarbonization in heavy transportation and industrial Hydrogen markets. With this commitment, Victory Clean Energy is dedicated to shaping a sustainable and cleaner future for industries and communities worldwide.ContactsChristopher Headrick David Voyticky Kevin DeLeonc.headrick@vc.energy d.voyticky@h2eg.com k.deleon@h2eg.com+1 865 227 4818

