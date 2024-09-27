Love Beverly Hills Beauty Fine Dining and Luxury Shopping to Support Girl Causes

Love to enjoy The Sweetest Beverly Hills Treat...A day of beauty, fine dining, and luxury shopping? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow www.CiaoBella.Club Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals to fund Girls Design Tomorrow www.RecruitingforGood.com Do you love luxury fashion? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn The Sweetest Mix and Match Fashion Rewards Ever www.FashionLovesFreedom.com Paris to LA

Love to enjoy The Sweetest Beverly Hills Treat...A day of beauty, fine dining, and luxury shopping?” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good & Girls Design Tomorrow

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl causes.In an effort to fund and expand Girls Design Tomorrow mentoring program, Recruiting for Good is launching The Sweetest Beverly Hills Reward ; a day of beauty, fine dining, and luxury shopping.How to Earn The Sweetest Reward?1. Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes, by introducing a company hiring professional staff;2. When a successful hire happens; Recruiting for Good shares finder's fee to fund Girls Design Tomorrow.3. And rewards The Sweetest Beverly Hills Treat According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're rewarding $500 José Eber, $500 Gucci Osteria, and $1000 Gucci Luxury Shopping Gift Cards!"AboutThe Sweetest Beverly Hills Luxury Treat; Beauty, Fine Dining, and Shopping. Love to support girl causes and party for good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and earn "$500 José Eber, $500 Gucci Osteria, and $1000 Gucci Shopping Gift Cards." To Learn More Visit www.CiaoBella.Club Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Sweet Causes. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design Tomorrow™ in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play!Love Luxury Fashion and Supporting Girls? Join the Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn The Sweetest Luxury Fashion Reward Mix and Match The World's Best Designers www.FashionLovesFreedom.com Paris to LALove to Co-Create your own Fashion Design? Join the Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn www.TheSweetestFashion.com Designed By You...Paris to LA!

14 Year Old LooksandBooks has been working on Girls Design Tomorrow for the last three years; she landed the sweetest gig review 2024 Fall NY Fashion Week

