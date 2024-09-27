35th Macao Arts Festival calls for proposals for local programmes

MACAU, September 27 - The 35th Macao Arts Festival (MAF), organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), will be held in April and May 2025. Over the years, the MAF has striven to promote the development of local arts and provide a platform for performing arts and artistic exchange. IC is now inviting all registered local art and cultural associations and individuals to submit proposals for local programmes by 31 October 2024.

The MAF is committed to expanding the platform for local performing arts and attracting more creative programmes with local features. Local registered associations or individuals aged 18 or above with a valid Macao SAR Resident Identity Card are now invited to submit programme proposals. In the category “Individual Programmes”, all performing genres are welcome, such as theatre, Cantonese opera, dance, children’s shows and multimedia performing arts. In order to encourage breakthroughs and innovation in artistic creation, and to further expand the room for the development of artists, priority will be given to new works that have not been reproduced and have never been performed publicly in Macao. The selected programmes will be granted a subsidy for production to be premiered in 35th MAF. Meanwhile, the popular “Performing Arts Gala” will also accept proposals for outdoor family programmes; all performing styles are acceptable and priority will be given to works featuring interactive activities and ethnic characteristics.

The regulations and application forms for the call for proposals of the 35th MAF can be downloaded from the IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/EN/CallForFAM35. Interested local associations and individuals should submit their applications by email to fam@icm.gov.mo before 5pm on 31 October 2024, indicating the following: “Attn: Cultural Affairs Bureau - Call for Proposals of Local Programmes for the 35th Macao Arts Festival”. Following a first assessment phase, shortlisted applicants will be required to attend an interview with the jury panel in late November 2024 to present the concept of their creations.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 83996625 or 8399 6621 during office hours, or email to fam@icm.gov.mo.