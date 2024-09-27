Zone·ify Launches Jelly Jamm World, A New Kid-Friendly Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV Channel

By delivering trusted, high-quality programming that both educates and entertains, we continue to build on our mission of making zone·ify the go-to streaming service for families across North America.” — said Doug Edwards, President of Zone·tv

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free streaming television service zone·ify announced today the launch of Jelly Jamm World, a new Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) channel aimed at preschool-aged children. The deal, which pairs Jelly Jamm World with zone·ify’s robust catalog of Free Ad-Supported TV channels, films and shorts, will further boost one of the fastest-growing streaming services available.The channel features beloved shows like Jelly Jamm, Leo the Wildlife Ranger, and Counting with Paula, offering educational and entertaining content designed to spark curiosity and creativity in young viewers. With its unique blend of music, adventure, and learning, Jelly Jamm World aims to captivate young minds and offer a fun, family-friendly viewing experience.“We’re thrilled to introduce Jelly Jamm World as part of our growing kids' content offering,” said Doug Edwards, President of zone·tv. “By delivering trusted, high-quality programming that both educates and entertains, we continue to build on our mission of making zone·ify the go-to streaming service for families across North America.”“We're excited to partner with zone.ify and bring our educational content to even more families across North America. Together, we can inspire young minds and create a lifelong passion for learning." said Beatrice Lee, CEO of ROCK Networks.Jelly Jamm World’s lineup includes content that fosters early childhood development by encouraging learning through creativity, music, and storytelling. The channel nurtures friendships and imagination with colorful animation, making learning concepts fun and accessible through engaging songs and lessons.Popular shows viewers can watch on Jelly Jamm World:● Jelly Jamm: Celebrating music, fun and friendship. Join Bello and his friends in their comedic adventures as they learn to live in harmony on the magical Planet of Jammbo.● Counting with Paula: Makes learning about numbers, counting and shapes, fun, easy and entertaining. Based on highly regarded public pre-school Math curriculum, the show's content is developed in consultation with experts in early childhood Mathematics Education.● Leo the Wildlife Ranger: Takes young viewers on thrilling adventures, inspiring them to learn about nature and conservation. The series fosters an awareness and appreciation of the diversity of the wildlife treasures that surround us.Zone·ify offers a robust catalog of 2000+ films, 70+ FAST channels and thousands of short-form niche interest videos. With Jelly Jamm World, zone·ify continues to expand its programming to meet the needs of families, ensuring something for every viewer.……………………………………About ROCK NetworksROCK Networks distributes content via Linear Pay-TV channels, branded and unbranded VOD,and FAST platforms across the globe. Our multi-genre catalogue contains over 2,000 hours ofcontent, including natural history, documentaries, lifestyles, movies and entertainment,short-form digital, and preschool kids' programming.ROCK Networks business offers a portfolio of Media brands such as ROCK Entertainment, ROCK Action, ROCK Extreme, Global Trekker, Smithsonian Channel, ZooMoo, Golden Chinese Drama Channel, Jelly Jamm World and Free Movies.We engage audiences worldwide across multiple platforms, including television, digital, OTT,and live events. The company is headquartered in Singapore, and it has a global distribution.Visit www.rockentertainment.com for more information about ROCK Networks.About zone·tv™Zone·tv bridges the gap between technology and engaging programming with its innovative technology solution offering a best-in-class, convenient and highly personalized viewer experience. The zone·tv™ Studio suite of tools allows any video service provider to create personalized thematic channels with their own content. Zone·tv uses its own zone·tv Studio tools to create the zone·ify multi-channel video service – an unprecedented linear-like viewing experience, powered by A.I. Its proprietary software architecture combined with an 8,000+ hour content library has powered the company’s monumental growth.Its diverse programming can be seen on cable TV, Mobile and connected devices including, Comcast Xfinity, X1, DIRECTV, Rogers Ignite TV, TIVO, iOS, Apple TV, NCTC, Sling, Android, FireTV, Roku, AT&T U-verse, Bell Fibe TV, Armstrong Cable, Buckeye Cable and others.The company has offices in Toronto, Canada, and Northwood, OhioGet zone·ify directly on the App Stores or online at www.zoneify.tv For more information about our company, visit www.zone.tv ……………………………………All press inquiries should be directed to:Zone·tv Media Relations

