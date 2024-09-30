United Way of Hunterdon County Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Thompson, Social Worker, appointed as CEO of United Way of Hunterdon County

Jennifer Thompson, MSW and Hunterdon local to lead organization.

FLEMINGTON , NJ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Way of Hunterdon County (UWHC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Thompson , MSW as its new Chief Executive Officer. With a proven track record of leadership and community engagement, Thompson will guide UWHC in its mission to support ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families and others facing challenges in income stability, healthy living, and education access.As CEO, Thompson will oversee the overall impact of UWHC on the community, focusing on increasing the organization’s capacity to support those in need. Additionally, she will spearhead UWHC's fundraising and donor engagement activities, ensuring financial support for its programs and initiatives. In leading the organization, Thompson will work to strengthen partnerships and enhance our awareness, ensuring that the UWHC's mission resonates throughout the community."We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer as our new CEO. Her deep commitment to community impact, coupled with her proven leadership skills, will undoubtedly strengthen our efforts to support those in need. We are confident that under Jennifer’s guidance, United Way of Hunterdon County will continue to thrive and effectively fulfill our mission to make a lasting difference in the lives of the families we serve," said John Chieffo, President UWHC Board of Trustees.Thompson, an experienced social worker and nonprofit leader, brings a wealth of experience to UWHC. Jennifer has worked in the nonprofit and public sector for more than a decade, serving in programmatic, advocacy and management roles. She joins the organization from Hope Loves Company, a national nonprofit organization serving the ALS community. Among her many achievements, she previously served as Executive Director of the New Jersey chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, the second-largest chapter in the nation. Thompson also spearheaded programs funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for young breast cancer survivors and led major advocacy efforts as the Chief Marketing Officer for Girl Scouts, which included a collaboration with former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Let Girls Learn initiative.In addition to her leadership in nonprofit work, Thompson is a frequent contributor to the Newsweek Expert Forum and the Forbes Nonprofit Council, further showcasing her dedication to driving impact in the sector.“Supporting our community and our fight for ALICE in Hunterdon County is of critical importance,” said Thompson. “I am excited to lean into this work, building upon the legacy of the organization while engaging new partners in our endeavor to address the needs of our neighbors, strengthen our connections and community resiliency.”Thompson resides in Hunterdon County with her husband and son, where she is active in community organizing, philanthropy and youth sports. Jennifer holds her Bachelor of Social Work from Kansas State University and her Masters in Social Work and International Policy from Columbia University.

