Local Wealth Management Group Supports United Way of Hunterdon County Toy Drive

Prestige Wealth Management Team Donate to United Way of Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Way of Hunterdon County and Prestige Wealth Management Group have teamed up this holiday season to support local families through the Holiday Hands program.Recently, Prestige Wealth Management Group hosted a special event, inviting attendees to bring new, unwrapped toys for donation—all of which will benefit United Way's Holiday Hands program. Thanks to generous donors like Prestige, this annual initiative helps ensure that local children and families have the opportunity to experience the joy of receiving toys and gifts during the holidays."We are truly grateful to Prestige Wealth Management Group and its clients for their incredible support of our Holiday Hands program," said Jennifer Thompson, CEO of United Way of Hunterdon County. "Through their generosity, along with the contributions of other community organizations and businesses, we will be able to provide toys and gifts to over 1,500 of our Hunterdon County neighbors this holiday season. This partnership is a perfect example of how our community stands united and makes a difference."Prestige Wealth Management Group’s invites the broader community members to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the Prestige office, located at 31 State Route 12, Flemington, NJ, until the second week of December. Those who wish to contribute can also make a difference by ordering gifts from the Holiday Hand’s Amazon wish list."We are thrilled to partner with United Way of Hunterdon County on this meaningful initiative," said Roy Williams, President and Founder of Prestige Wealth Management Group. " At Prestige, we believe in giving back to our community, and we’re proud to play a part in making the holiday season a little brighter for families who are facing challenges. We encourage everyone to join us in supporting this wonderful cause and help spread some holiday cheer."United Way of Hunterdon County’s Holiday Hands program serves families in need by providing toys, gifts, and other resources during the holiday season. Through the generosity of individuals, businesses, and organizations like Prestige Wealth Management Group, the program has been able to brighten the holidays for many local children and their families for over ten years.For more information about United Way of Hunterdon County and the Holiday Hands program, visit www.uwhunterdon.org . For more information about Prestige Wealth Management Group, visit www.prestigewmg.com

