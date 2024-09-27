Sirius Analysis to Establish U.S. Operations in Virginia Beach

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Sirius Analysis, a defense management software consulting company headquartered in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, will invest $305,000 to establish its U.S. operations in the City of Virginia Beach. The initiative will create 105 new jobs. Virginia successfully competed with Massachusetts for the project.

“Sirius Analysis choosing Virginia Beach as their U.S. headquarters showcases the Commonwealth's magnetic appeal in global defense innovation,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This expansion bridges UK-US defense collaboration, bringing cutting-edge analysis capabilities to our shores and creating valuable job opportunities for Virginians.”

“The arrival of Sirius Analysis adds another dimension to Virginia Beach's world-class defense sector,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This project not only creates over 100 jobs, but also strengthens transatlantic ties, positioning Virginia at the forefront of global defense innovation.”

“Following our growth within the UK, we’re excited to be opening our first U.S. office in Virginia Beach,” said Chair of Sirius Analysis Carl Dalton. “Establishing a U.S. office is a huge milestone for Sirius Analysis. It will enable us to better service our existing clients in the area across our core capabilities in operational analysis, cost engineering, P3M, business case development and systems engineering, as well as building new partnerships with local businesses.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Sirius Analysis to Virginia Beach and our robust defense community,” said Deputy City Manager of Virginia Beach Amanda Jarratt. “Their decision to utilize our International Incubator showcases the unique resources the city offers and our commitment to supporting global businesses as they grow. Sirius Analysis has set goals to expand their business footprint in the city and we’re excited to help foster their journey and success.”

“The arrival of Sirius Analysis signals a bright future for our region's tech ecosystem,” said Senator Aaron Rouse. “By choosing our Virginia Beach for their U.S. operations, Sirius Analysis is not just creating over 100 high-skilled jobs, they're planting seeds for a new wave of innovation by strengthening our position as a hub for defense technology."

“As a 20-year veteran and a member of our defense industrial base, I am proud to welcome Sirius Analysis to the heart of Virginia Beach,” said Delegate Michael Feggans. “This initiative will not only create 105 new jobs but it further strengthens Hampton Roads' reputation as one of the nation's leading supporters of the defense industry. Sirius’ decision to expand here underscores the strategic importance of our community to global defense and innovation.”

“The defense and maritime sectors remain cornerstones of the Hampton Roads economy, and we are thrilled to welcome Sirius Analysis as they expand from the UK into Virginia Beach,” said President and CEO of the Hampton Roads Alliance Douglas Smith. “This expansion, aligned with the AUKUS partnership, reinforces our region's pivotal role in global security. Sirius Analysis brings a wealth of expertise and will enhance the defense ecosystem in Hampton Roads and further strengthen our strategic position in the defense and maritime sectors.”

Sirius Analysis is a defense consulting company that provides analysis to enable its customers to make informed investment decisions and deliver effective projects. The company's services include operational research and analysis, cost analysis, business case development, systems engineering, and portfolio, program, and project management (P3M). Sirius Analysis chose to establish its U.S. operations in Virginia Beach due to the proximity to existing clients and military bases in the region.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Virginia Beach and the Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Funding and services to support the company's job creation will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Sirius Analysis will locate its U.S. operations at 4525 Main Street, Suite 710, Virginia Beach, VA 23462.