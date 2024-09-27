Minister Pieter Groenewald refers offender Najwa Petersen’s parole to Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board

Dr Pieter Groenewald, Minister of Correctional Services, directed today that the decision of the Pollsmoor Correctional Supervision and Parole Board to place Ms Najwa Petersen on parole be referred to the Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board (CSPRB) in terms of section 75(8) of the Correctional Services Act.

The CSPRB is tasked with reviewing the original decision made by the Pollsmoor Correctional

Supervision and Parole Board and must confirm or replace it with its own decision. This referral suspends the decision to place her on parole, effective from the 27th of November 2024, pending the outcome of the CSPRB.

The Minister decided to refer the matter following representations from the family of the victim, Mr Taliep Petersen.

“The discrepancies in Marius van der Westhuizen’s case have led to a lack of public trust. As a result, I am exercising my discretion under the provisions of the Act to ensure that Parole Boards consider all reports comprehensively to prevent future occurrences of such issues,” the Minister said.

