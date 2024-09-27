Deputy President Paul Mashatile arrives in Ireland on a working visit

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile has today, Friday 27 September 2024, arrived in Dublin, Ireland, on a working visit aimed at reinforcing the historic and warm bilateral relations between South Africa and Ireland.

The working visit is expected to advance cooperation between South Africa and Ireland, especially with regard to improving trade and investment, and building on the significant progress made in the fields of science and innovation, as well as education and skills development.

The Deputy President’s upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Simon Harris underscores South Africa’s commitment to furthering political and diplomatic ties with Ireland.

As part of his engagements, the Deputy President will participate in the Ireland-South Africa Trade and Investment Round Table, hosted by the Mission in Ireland in collaboration with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition. The engagement will focus on facilitating investment opportunities for Irish companies that are already invested in or intend to invest in South Africa.

In addition, the Deputy President is expected to deliver remarks at the Irish Tech Challenge South Africa, which was established to support innovation and entrepreneurship by fostering connections between South Africa and the Irish tech ecosystems.

During the event, seven South African startups will present their innovations. These startups will receive funding and networking opportunities designed to connect them with Ireland’s dynamic tech ecosystem.

The Deputy President is accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and competition Mr Andrew Whitfield.

