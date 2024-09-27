Maine DOE Update – September 27, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Maine DOE Welcomes 2024/2025 Teacher Leader Fellows

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has welcomed its 2024/25 Teacher Leader Fellows. The new class of six extraordinary educators are from across the state and bring expertise in civics, personal finance, integrated arts, and multilingual learning, specifically with newcomers, as well as multilingual learners with disabilities. | More

Maine Department of Education Releases RFP for Statewide Reading and Mathematics Assessment in Grades 3-8 and High School

The Maine Department of Education is seeking proposals for a statewide reading and mathematics assessment, per State of Maine procurement regulations as outlined in 5 M.R.S.A. § 1825 A-E and Ch. 110 & 120 in 18-554 of the Code of Maine Rules (CMR). | More

Maine Kicks Off Kindergarten Entry Inventory Project

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) kicked off Maine’s Kindergarten Entry Inventory (KEI) pilot project this summer. The project is a manageable, strength-based, formative tool that aligns with the Pre-K Maine Early Learning Developmental Standards (P MELDS). It is designed to provide educators, families, and caregivers with insights about the whole child’s development to inform instructional planning and decision-making at the beginning of kindergarten. | More

Public Comment for Rule Chapter 132: Learning Results, Parameters for Essential Instruction

During the Second Regular Session of the Maine Legislature, Maine’s Legislative Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs declined to authorize the proposed social studies content standards of the Maine Learning Results. The committee directed the Maine Department of Education (DOE) to reengage in the rulemaking process for the social studies standards. To this end, the Maine DOE reopened the 2024 Steering Committee and writing team conversations for the social studies standards. | More

Integrated Literacy Resources for Maine Educators

Literacy has been at the forefront of discussions in education across our state. We are a state filled with creative, engaging, and highly skilled educators – many of whom are actively harnessing new knowledge from evidence-based research to reshape the way their classrooms work and how students interact with their learning. | More

A Day With Maine Teacher of the Year Finalist Emilie Throckmorton and Her Bangor High School Community

A Day With Maine Teacher of the Year Finalist Emilie Throckmorton and Her Bangor High School Community

Walking into Dr. Emilie Throckmorton’s classroom, one is immediately transported to another world. The tall, almost floor to ceiling window frames a small forest of trees, while the marked absence of fluorescent lighting creates a coffee shop ambiance in the room. | More

A Day With Maine Teacher of the Year Finalist Becky Hallowell and Her Wiscasset Elementary School Community

On the banks of the Sheepscot River sits the OWLS (Outdoor Wonderful Learning Space) community. This outdoor learning space at Wiscasset Elementary School was the brainchild of 4th grade teacher Becky Hallowell, and each year she and her students transform this space into a vibrant community to build, learn from, and explore through the seasons. | More

A Day With Maine Teacher of the Year Finalist Katie Strait at Baxter Academy for Technology and Science

Adventurous, vibrant, caring, fierce, authentic, inclusive, and passionate. Those were some of the words Baxter Academy for Technology and Science teacher Katie Strait’s students and colleagues used to describe her. | More

A Day With Maine Teacher of the Year Finalist Allyson Gilbert and her Mt. Ararat School Community

Allyson Gilbert is the sun. That’s how several of Ms. Gilbert’s students and colleagues at Mt. Ararat High School described her. Yes, it’s because she dresses up in a big inflatable sun costume for one of her science lessons, bringing students outside and arranging them at different distances from her like the planets in the solar system. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Common Threads of Maine Partners with Westbrook Adult Ed Program to Expand Workforce Training

When Common Threads of Maine, a nonprofit school specializing in Maine’s textile industry, made the difficult decision to close recently, owner Dory Waxman reached out to the Westbrook Adult Education program to see if they would be interested in taking over their sewing classes as part of their workforce training program. | More

Chewonki Campers Learn to Love and Protect Nature Through the Maine Outdoor Learning Program

As students returned to school this year, organizations large and small across Maine breathed a happy, yet tired, sigh of relief as they wrapped up their summer programs for the year, reflecting on the outcomes for students and staff. | More

Beloved Summer School Program Helps Midcoast Students Grow and Thrive

On a rainy summer day in Washington, Maine, students filed into the cozy main building of Camp Medomak. Looking around at the room full of smiling faces and picnic tables covered in books, games, and crafts, you may assume you’re at classic summer camp. However, these students are here for RSU 40’s Summer School program. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Maine DOE to Host Variety of Virtual Office Hours to Support Educators and Administrators for 24/25 School Year

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is hosting a wide variety of office hours this school year to support school and district educators/staff with everything from technical assistance to professional learning, as well as opportunities to connect and share with colleagues across the state. | More

Professional Development Conference for Rural Maine Educators

Registration is open for the Island Readers & Writers (IRW) for the Dear Teacher 2024 professional development conference, which will be held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on October 10 and 11, 2024. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here