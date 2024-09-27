Chelsie Hartline of May.Rah.Kee Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chelsie Hartline has a long history supporting organizations with strategies that solve their dilemmas. After a few years of working as a business consultant, it became apparent to her that the snag was not so much the business processes, but rather the root cause of most issues hinged on the people.

In 2017, Chelsie and the baby she was carrying miraculously survived a life-threatening brain surgery and removal of a grapefruit sized tumor. This experience helped her see that God had a greater purpose for her life, one she had yet to achieve. Then in both 2019 and 2021, Chelsie endured two more brain surgeries in which she adopted the moto of, “I did not come this far to only come this far.” Her resilience, grit and determination to live out her higher calling carried over from her personal experience to her approach as a leadership coach.

Today she is the founder and president of May.Rah.Kee Coaching a name she chose because its meaning was so aligned with her own thinking. Meraki (pronounced May-Rah-Kee) is a phrase from Greek origin that means to put your heart and soul into something you love, to immerse yourself in your work. And that is exactly what Chelsie embodies. Her passion is helping others to discover their true meaning and propose in their lives and business while embracing the true essence of Meraki and similarly to pour their soul into everything they do.

Chelsie Hartline is a transformation leadership coach with 17 years of experience, recognized for her no-nonsense approach and fierce determination. She brings an unrestrained style to her coaching work. Chelsie empowers leaders and entrepreneurs to tap into their inner resources, conquer limiting beliefs, and create profound, lasting change. Her coaching focuses on inner shifts and personal transformation, helping clients dismantle thoughts and behavioral patterns that have stopped them from achieving their goals and living more fulfilling lives.

Chelsie notes that business owners and key leadership members are often too keenly focused on the business (consumed with strategic thoughts on vision, values, goals, marketing, etc.) or people (culture, communication, legacy) and they just act—without any thought to the why. Savvy leaders must align with the pillars of life and purpose to ensure true success and fulfillment. She helps them look at their businesses with a different lens.

Chelsie also works with individuals who have faced adversity so they can gain the divine lessons and insight from God of who they are meant to be in the world and then help them integrate that into their work and life. She lets them know it is OK to be scared and reminds them that life is more than just about surviving.

Integrating such thoughts and steps can help fast track individuals through their journey, whether there is a personal or company matter at the heart of it. Breaking through the imaginary ceiling people place on themselves is the start of life-altering change.

Chelsie has her ICF coaching credentials and jokes that she also has a PhD in life’s curveballs. She certainly has been through a lot. Her journey and psychological approach to how we can get out of our own way and on to the next level are invaluable. Sometimes we just have to take a leap and let it happen. The tools and resources that apply to life also apply to business, essentially it’s the same practice, just in a different context.

Chelsie does most of her coaching online via Zoom and is willing to travel to client sites to conduct group workshops as well as 1:1 leadership coaching. She brings a refreshing sense of honesty and bold determination to each engagement. Her guidance and support make for a unique combination of grit and grace. Learn more about Chelsie’s life story and coaching principles in the upcoming show.

Close Up Radio will feature Chelsie Hartline in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday October 1st at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information on Chelsie’s life and work, visit her website: https://mayrahkeecoaching.com/

