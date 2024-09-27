OSCE supports international workshop on Financial Action Task Force standards

The OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe (POiD) supported an international workshop on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards, which took place from 24 to 27 September 2024 in Dushanbe. The workshop was hosted by the National Bank of Tajikistan and was attended by 60 participants from the nine member states of the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism. The purpose of the workshop was to prepare for the fourth round of FATF mutual evaluations, scheduled to begin in September 2025. As part of a new approach to the selection of assessors, candidates received pre-training on the FATF standards before the assessor training.

The workshop covered in-depth discussions on the complex framework and best practices of the FATF standards, fostering a deeper understanding of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing protocols. Participants benefited from expert-led presentations, practical case studies, and group discussions aimed at enhancing their skills in evaluating and implementing FATF recommendations. The workshop also included scenario-based exercises to provide hands-on experience in addressing practical challenges, ensuring that participants are well-equipped to apply these standards effectively in their respective jurisdictions.

This activity is part of the ongoing efforts of POiD to support the strengthening of Tajikistan's institutional capacity and co-operation in combating money laundering.