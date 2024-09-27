Judicial transparency, reform challenges and sentencing practices focus of OSCE regional discussion in Montenegro

Strengthening the rule of law and ensuring that Western Balkan judiciaries are both independent and effective is central to fostering public trust, advancing democratic institutions, and ultimately securing long-term peace and stability in the region.

This was heard at the regional conference “Effective judicial response to organised crime and corruption in the Western Balkans”, organized within the OSCE Regional Trial Monitoring Project in Budva on 26 and 27 September.

The conference, which brought together 75 leading judicial representatives and legal experts from all six jurisdictions in the region, was a significant platform for collaborative discussions following the release of the first regional “Western Balkans Trial Monitoring” report earlier this year. The report, covering over 300 high-profile organized crime and corruption cases, revealed the need for stronger judicial co-operation, transparency, and accountability in the region’s fight against organized crime and corruption, while providing a path forward.

The regional conference also announced the decision of the Republic of Serbia to join the OSCE’s Regional Trial Monitoring Project in 2024, signalling a significant commitment to confronting widespread and systemic corruption and organized crime. With Serbia’s participation, the Project is extending monitoring activities to all six Western Balkan jurisdictions, with the support of OSCE field operations in Belgrade, Podgorica, Pristina, Sarajevo, Skopje and Tirana.

Opening the event, Giovanni Gabassi, Acting Head of OSCE Mission to Montenegro, stated: “We are proud to see a number of the recommendations shared in the project’s first Public Report are already starting being implemented in several jurisdictions, including here in Montenegro, as showcased with the adoption of important legislation in the area of justice reform a few months ago.”

Eirini Patsea, OSCE Programme Co-ordinator, emphasized the value of the regional report and the conference. “Our findings underscore both the progress that has been made and the challenges that remain. There is already significant progress underway in the region. We need to consolidate efforts and focus on sustainable implementation of reforms,” said Patsea.

Matteo de Simone, Policy and Programme Officer in DG NEAR, noted: “Strengthening the rule of law by closing the impunity gap for serious organised crime and corruption is a legal, social, ethical and economic necessity. And it is an essential requirement for advancing in the European integration process.”

During the conference, three working groups were established to address critical issues including judicial transparency, reform challenges, and sentencing practices.

This conference represents a critical step forward in promoting judicial integrity and transparency, while furthering regional co-operation in addressing one of the most pressing issues facing the South-East Europe today. The outcomes of this expert meeting will guide future reforms aimed at building a stronger, more transparent judiciary across the region.