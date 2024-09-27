Animal Communicator and Psychic Shirley Scott to be Featured on Close Up Radio

IMNAHA, OR, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “In 2000, I had a near-death out-of-body experience where I crossed over and was sent back. Shortly after that experience, I was just able to read people—I could feel what they were feeling and see their auras. But one day, I was at a dog show with a friend who had a booth selling hair picker-uppers. She asked if I could read animals. My first response was, ‘I don’t know,’ so she encouraged me to hang out in her booth and try to read dogs as they came by. Thinking there could be no harm in trying, we were sitting there when all of a sudden, she announced, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, I want you to know that in my booth this weekend is a world-renowned Animal Communicator, and you can come over and for $25 you can receive a five-minute reading.’ Feeling cornered, I sat down and began my first dog reading. That weekend, I ended up reading most of the dogs at the show, which was amazing. I was even able to help a frightened dog go on to win first prize. From there, my practice just grew and grew.”

When asked how she does it, Shirley explains, “When I’m communicating with an animal, I really am open to the animal sending me pictures and feeling their emotions in my body. What’s important to know is that every animal is different, so even if two dogs have the same symptoms or issues, they feel differently about it. To understand what they’re saying, you have to really get out of your humanness. I always say dogs and animals cannot come into the human world; rather, we have to go into theirs. And that means without judgment, living in the present, and understanding where they’re coming from.

“Imagine the zebra and the lion at the same watering hole, and the lion thinks, ‘Hmm… I’ ’and looks over at the zebra like it’s a steak. All the zebra at the watering hole will immediately leave because they know what the lion is thinking without the lion ever making a sound. This is called telepathy between animals.”

To communicate with an animal, we need to show them what we want them to do—not what we don’t want them to do. “Pictures are better than words as animals don’t understand all the words we use. They understand the pictures in our heads,” explains Shirley. “When they see a picture from us, they think, ‘Oh, you want me to do that?’ So, if you want them to stay in the yard, imagine them doing that—do not imagine them in the street.”

Animals know how we feel. “We have to remember that all animals can smell pheromones, which are hormones produced by our glands. At every mood change, humans put out a different smell. We’ve all heard about dogs that can smell cancer. Animals have this ability for survival; in the wild, they have to know what’s going on around them. Domesticated animals don’t lose this ability, so they know what’s going on often long before we even know. They know when we’re sick before we actually know because we smell different. Animals can also see auras and the energies around us—they’re good at seeing spirits. Many dog owners have noticed their pets looking just above the top of their heads instead of their eyes—these animals are looking at auras. Between pheromones and auras, animals ’awareness of what’s going on is really heightened compared to humans,” explains Shirley.

Animals tell us how they feel, too. “When we really listen and watch, animals tell us so much with their body language and vocalizations. For example, I had a client who called because her cat just all of a sudden started sitting on her lap. My first question was, ‘Is he smelling you anywhere on your body? ’She said no. That’s when I felt a slight headache coming on and told her to have her cat checked by the veterinarian. She called back a week later with the sad news; her cat has a brain tumor. By suddenly spending time in her lap, he was telling her that he didn’t feel well.”

Shirley offers her psychic readings for both pets and humans over the phone, email or zoom in increments from 15-minutes to an hour. She also offers individual classes on animal communication and how to live a more peaceful, less stressful life.

Close Up Radio continues its multi-part interview with Shirley Scott on Monday September 30th at 3pm Eastern with Jim Masters

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Shirley Scott, please visit https://www.shirley-scott.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.