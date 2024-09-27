Results of industrial survey 2023

MACAU, September 27 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 861 establishments operating in industrial related activities in Macao (covering Electricity, Gas & Water Supply and Manufacturing) in 2023, down by 30 year-on-year. Meanwhile, total number of persons engaged rose by 306 to 10,925. Receipts and Expenditure of these establishments amounted to MOP12.11 billion and MOP8.25 billion respectively in 2023, up by 15% and 6.6% year-on-year. Gross Surplus increased by 38.5% year-on-year to MOP3.86 billion. Gross Value Added that measures the sectoral contribution to the economy went up by 23.1% to MOP5.97 billion, while Gross Fixed Capital Formation declined by 31% to MOP200 million.

As regards the Electricity, Gas & Water Supply sector, the number of establishments remained at 5, while the number of persons engaged decreased by 13 to 1,082. Receipts and Expenditure of the sector increased by 10.1% and 6.2% year-on-year to MOP4.11 billion and MOP1.57 billion respectively in 2023. Gross Surplus and Gross Value Added of the sector totalled MOP2.55 billion and MOP3.11 billion respectively, up by 12.7% and 7.9%.

There were 856 Manufacturing related establishments, a decrease of 30 year-on-year; number of persons engaged, on the other hand, rose by 319 to 9,843. Receipts of the Manufacturing sector increased by 17.7% year-on-year to MOP8 billion, mainly driven by the growth in the Receipts of Manufacture of Food Products & Beverages. Expenditure of the sector totalled MOP6.68 billion, a rise of 6.7%. Gross Surplus surged by 148% year-on-year to MOP1.32 billion and Gross Value Added went up by 45.2% to MOP2.86 billion.

Within the Manufacturing sector, Receipts of Manufacture of Food Products & Beverages, which took up the largest share of the total receipts, leapt by 56.1% year-on-year to MOP3.52 billion; of which, Receipts of Manufacture of Chinese Bakery Products (MOP1.27 billion) soared by 230% on account of the revival of tourism activity. In addition, Expenditure of Manufacture of Food Products & Beverages rose by 24.7% to MOP2.71 billion. Gross Surplus (MOP817 million) and Gross Value Added (MOP1.53 billion) of the industry rocketed by 845.4% and 112.3% respectively.

Regarding the industries engaged in the Manufacture of Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical and Related Products, Receipts of Manufacture of Western Medicine & Other Chemicals fell by 15.3% year-on-year to MOP289 million due to a decrease in overseas orders, and Expenditure dropped by 4.4% to MOP262 million. Gross Surplus (MOP26.81 million) and Gross Value Added (MOP104 million) of the industry slid by 59.9% and 29.3% respectively. On the other hand, Receipts and Expenditure of Manufacture of Chinese Medicine jumped by 114.3% and 69.6% year-on-year to MOP101 million and MOP108 million respectively. The deficit of this industry narrowed from MOP16.65 million in 2022 to MOP7.07 million in 2023. Besides, Gross Value Added stood at MOP22.27 million, an uplift of 141% year-on-year.