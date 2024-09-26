UNESCO Regional Office in Cairo and Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation Launch Dual Exhibitions at the Museum of Islamic Art

The UNESCO Regional Office in Cairo is pleased to announce the opening of two major exhibitions in collaboration with the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation and the Museum of Islamic Art in Cairo.

These exhibitions, hosted by Museum, offer an immersive exploration of the history, culture, and architecture of the Islamic world, focusing on two distinct themes which are interlinked.

The first exhibition, "Madinat Al-Zahra, The Shining City," focuses on the palatial city of Madinat al-Zahra, commissioned by the Umayyad Caliph Abd

al-Rahman III in 940 CE near Córdoba, Spain. Known as the "Brilliant City," this UNESCO World Heritage site reflects the caliph’s power, ideological ambitions, and artistic excellence. The city, named after Abd al-Rahman’s beloved Azahara, served as a political statement as well as a hub of cultural and architectural innovation.

Since 2016, a joint German-Spanish project led by Felix Arnold, a renowned architect and archaeologist, has been investigating the entrance area of the

city, uncovering new insights into its construction process, urban design, and the role of gardens and walls in shaping the city’s structure. At the opening ceremony, Felix Arnold delivered a keynote speech, where he emphasized the importance of Madinat al-Zahra in the broader context of Islamic architectural heritage.

The exhibition features original photographs and key findings from Arnold's research, as well as two captivating photographic series: "Intimate Diary of Madinat al-Zahra," which showcases iconic locations like the Salón Rico and Casa Yafar, and a new collection by Rafael Carmona, documenting the ongoing restoration of the Salón Rico.

The second exhibition, "UNESCO Historic Urban Islamic Landscape," complements the first by exploring the material culture and architectural achievements of Islamic societies, particularly those represented in UNESCO World Heritage Sites. This exhibition highlights the enduring impact of Islamic urban planning, featuring artifacts from the Museum of Islamic Art in Cairo. Themes include the foundation of Fustat as the foundation of Cairo city, Capitals of Islamic Empires, Architecture, The Genius of the Muslim Engineer, and Urbanization in Islamic Cultures, offering a deeper understanding of the urbanization processes that shaped Islamic cultures. Together, these exhibitions emphasize the preservation of Islamic heritage and its profound influence on world architecture and urbanism.

By showcasing the connections between Madinat al-Zahra and other Islamic cities like Cairo, UNESCO and AECID provide visitors with a unique opportunity to explore the intertwined legacies of Islamic history and culture. UNESCO, AECID, and the Museum of Islamic Art invite visitors to experience these exhibitions, which offer a comprehensive view of the cultural and architectural contributions of Islamic societies from Córdoba to Cairo and beyond.

Read the leaflet