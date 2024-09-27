Two Men and a Truck Celebrates 35 Years and 23 Million Boxes Moved

One the trucks operated by a Two Men and a Truck Two Men and a Truck help people moving to a new home with sorting, packing, moving, storage and unpacking.

Two Men and a Truck and their employees are celebrating the companies 35th birthday, completing over 500,000 moves and moving 23 million boxes!

Our people are the cornerstone of our success. We’ve built a talented team that is experienced, caring, and committed to delivering the best moving experience for our customers.” — Richard Kuipers

CAMMERAY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Men and a Truck, one of Australia’s premier moving and storage companies, is celebrating a significant milestone—35 years of service. The company has successfully completed over 500,000 moves and transported an impressive 23 million boxes!Founded by Dutch backpacker Richard Kuipers with just $20 in his pocket and a small red truck, Two Men and a Truck has evolved into a key industry player. Today, Two Men and a Truck operates 86 trucks, uses over 300 movers, and has a dedicated management and support team of over 20 people. Continuing the family legacy, two of Kuipers’ daughters are now integral members of the business. Catherine is the CEO, and Elizabeth leads the vital Customer Experience Team.“We’ve come a long way since those early days,” says Kuipers.Operating along the East Coast—from Melbourne to the Sunshine Coast—the company has plans to expand westward to Perth and Adelaide, reinforcing its position as one of Australia’s most trusted moving companies.A strong family ethos is at the heart of the company’s success, contributing to notably high staff retention. “Our people are the cornerstone of our success,” adds Kuipers. “We’ve built a talented team that is experienced, caring, and committed to delivering the best moving experience for our customers.”The company’s motto, “Moving Made Easy,” underscores its commitment to providing a seamless and stress-free moving experience. Supported by robust IT infrastructure and systems, Two Men and a Truck offers various services, including packing, storage, and local and interstate relocations for residential and commercial customers. Their emphasis on customer experience has fostered a loyal customer base, with many customers using Two Men and a Truck for multiple moves, including helping their children and other family members or assisting elderly relatives move to new homes.Key Highlights:- Industry Leadership: One of the largest moving and storage operations on Australia’s East Coast, extending services from Melbourne to the Sunshine Coast.- Family-Operated Business: Now managed by the second generation, with the third generation being groomed to join the business.- Commitment to Customer Experience: Using innovation in IT and Systems has made moving easy for a loyal customer base who have used Two Men and Truck for multiple moves.- Commitment to Social Responsibility: The only moving company in Australia to operate a weather station in Central Australia, demonstrating its dedication to community and innovation. Learn more at APYSKY For more information about Two Men and a Truck and their 35th birthday celebrations, please contact Elizabeth Kuipers at elizabeth@twomen.com.au.

