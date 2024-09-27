D’Art delivers retail transformation project for IndiGo

IndiGo IndiGo

Executed as distinctive in the air ticketing segment, the retail transformation project aimed at creating an integrated global fast-booking network for IndiGo.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bid to facilitate the creation of an integrated nation-wide ticketing network to drive higher bookings for IndiGo , a leading Indian airline operating across 110 destinations including international, D’Art by roping in and turning majority of major independent ticketing channel partners into exclusive booking centres for the airline, executed a massive Retail Transformation project.Aimed at bolstering touchpoints and strengthening airline’s business operations nation-wide, the project commenced with high-level talks amongst the leaders from the agency and airline.The move to associate with the agency as part of the airline’s business growth strategy is in line with its objective to fuel bookings via the ticketing outlets and make in-person travel consultation and planning a delightful experience.Informing about the partnership, Sameer Khosla, Global Director - Design, D’Art stated, “We’re delighted to associate with a leader in domestic aviation and envision its emergence as a global giant in the coming years. Having gained absolute excellence in defining exceptional customer-experience and journey through strategic end-to-end space design conceptualisation, the successful execution of the project for IndiGo is nothing short of a testament to our credibility and repute.”Reflecting on the accomplishment, he further said, “the primary reason behind the project execution was to complement IndiGo’s standing and amplify brand visibility by creating strong recall through transformation of the channel partner outlets into dedicated fronts to ensure higher bookings.”As initial findings during the audit of the outlets by the experts from the agency proved to be highly crucial in developing a strategic plan for branding, The talks focussing on the execution, helped defining the project blueprint to revamp the outlets and drive more traction and inquiries.As the outlets were found to be highly cluttered, the project entailed the end-to-end revamp of the outlets complemented by amplified branding and distinct façade creation to generate higher walk-ins. Executed with a sharp concentration on creating a seamless navigational journey of the clients through a strategic action-plan, the project was also meant to suggest remarkable approaches and practices for relationship-building with prominent clients.To better guide clients visiting the outlets in approaching the right desk for queries, bookings and travel-finance, the creation of the specific verticals and key intersections was amongst the primary objectives behind delivering the project.Unleashed rigorously for changing the front-facing outlook and spaces within the outlets, the project stretched beyond exceptional branding to highly sophisticated work on space design and layout planning Commenting on the intensity and scale of the project, Rachhna, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator, D’Art said, “initially began with the dialogues on building larger-than-life outlook through installation of bold and captivating signages at the outlets, the project involved the incorporation of game-changing strategies to airline’s core business operational framework for establishing a greater existence via its physical touchpoints. Through our shared intelligence, we’re committed to complement the growth of the airline to new horizons.”Having extended beyond the incorporation of game-changing strategies to the core business operational framework, the project execution aimed at complementing the airline’s market positioning and credibility as the foremost go-to airline for domestic travel and define future roadmaps as India is expected to emerge as the world’s third-largest air-passenger market by 2030. While the industry is believed to witness a dramatic increase in passenger volume over the coming years, the exclusive outlets are meant to act as prime booking channels for IndiGo and help boost business further quite significantly.Recently as part of the project #BlueWave, the agency successfully executed strategic Retail Transformation work for Crompton, a leading manufacturer of smart consumer electronics and heavy-duty appliances, at over 80% of its direct selling brand outlets in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.Highly renowned for crafting phenomenal interiors and defining brand identities for big brands, D’Art is engaged in advanced business consultation and business-growth trajectories by the industry dynamics that promises incremental growth and aggressive scale-up.About D’ArtBeing a disruptor in the space design industry, having accomplished great success in crafting astonishing retail interiors and acting as a catalyst for top brands, D’Art has been taking the design industry by storm through its diverse spectrum of advanced service offerings ranging from brand-building from scratch to formulation of strategies for store design, growth, marketing, use of technology to relationship building, cross-business collaboration, and beyond. Reckoned as a profoundly creative entity of global repute, the agency has been setting new benchmarks and precedents in shaping the identity of newly emerging and existing brands. With some of the most prestigious international awards in its portfolio, D’Art has carved a niche of its own and has earned the A’ Design Award, one of the world’s biggest design accolades, for defining ground-breaking Global Retail Identity for RED CHIEF

