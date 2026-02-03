D’Art Drives Mi Arcus’ Store Expansion Through Experiential Retail

Mi Arcus’ Store Expansion Mi Arcus’ Store Expansion Mi Arcus’ Store Expansion Mi Arcus’ Store Expansion Mi Arcus’ Store Expansion

D’Art partnered with Mi Arcus to redesign baby retail stores, improving navigation, product clarity, & emotional comfort for parents & engaging young shoppers.

Retail success today is built on clarity and trust. For Mi Arcus, we designed spaces that remove confusion, guide decisions, and create emotional reassurance at every touchpoint.” — Rachhna Dadhich, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator, D’Art

DELHI, INDIA, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s world, modern parents constantly look for clarity, comfort, and confidence when shopping for their babies. Considering this, Mi Arcus, a prominent name in India’s kids and baby product segment, has taken a firm step to completely revolutionize how kids’ retail spaces in India function. The baby care brand has recently accomplished a comprehensive retail identity transformation project that was executed in collaboration with D’Art Private Limited, a prominent retail fitout company specifically known for providing turnkey retail services from a single point of contact.The respective project indeed marks a major milestone in the baby care brand’s retail expansion journey. It mainly focused at reshaping Mi Arcus’ physical retail stores into spaces that don’t just support financial transactions but are intuitive, emotionally engaging environments that don’t overwhelm the shoppers and allow them to practice simplified and informed decision making while staying calm, warm, playful, and reassuring.In other words, instead of just treating retail as a transactional necessity, D’Art emphasized a transformation that places experience, trust, and design execution at every square foot. Also, this retail branding initiative clearly highlights how Mi Arcus uniquely views its relationship with modern parents in comparison to other brands. Apart from thoughtful design and precise execution, it is actually built on empathy.Rethinking the Baby Retail ExperienceMi Arcus identified it a long time back that parents, especially the new ones, entered stores with long mental checklists, limited time, and an emotional need for reassurance. However, due to the presence of certain factors like overcrowded aisles, unclear product groupings, and an overdependence on store staff, their necessary shopping trip got converted into an overwhelming experience.Being a brand that pays a lot of attention to comfort and trust, Mi Arcus was focused on establishing spaces that don’t just display products but go beyond that. The brands wanted their retail outlets to seamlessly guide parents, reduce or eliminate the dependence on staff and support independent decision making, and create moments of calm and delight for kids. Hence, this makes it clear that the transformation project was not just about visual challenges. Instead, it involved a complete rethinking of store design, brand storytelling, customer flow, and overall environment.Complexity at Scale: Understanding the ChallengeOperational complexity was indeed one of the major challenges of this project. Mi Arcus had a portfolio that contained more than 4000 SKUs (stock keeping units) that further included clothing, accessories, toys, and baby essentials. Due to this, the brand was not able to establish clarity within its stores.The retail agency conducts various audits in separate phases to identify all the problems. It was found that factors like poor navigation and congested stores made it difficult for customers to shop independently, and they had to heavily rely on the store staff. In short, even after being a children’s brand, the environment leaned more towards parents, and in fact, was not suitable for them as well as it offered very limited engagement for both parents and young visitors.For D’Art, the challenge was clear but a bit layered. The store fitout was subjected to be designed and executed in a way that simplified choices without reducing the variety, improved navigation without expanding footprints, and built emotional connections without overwhelming the space. Also, something that was even more important was executing the finalized design in a consistent manner across all formats to further support long term retail store expansion Designing for Simplicity Without CompromiseThe retail fitout project was mainly focused on customer behavior. Instead of just organizing products based on their category, the branding agency considered introducing a product-family based approach in planogramming. They grouped all the related items together. Doing this helped reduce parents’ cognitive load and encouraged cross category discovery.Retail signage significantly contributed to reinforcing the concept of in-store categorization. Each and every sign was designed and executed in a way that it informed the customers without overwhelming them. Also, the signs and fixtures also helped maintain a consistent tone with the store and across the stores (at different locations).Creating Seamless In-Store MovementNavigation was another core focus of this transformation project. The retail fitout company designed and executed store pathways in a manner that ensured smooth movement for parents and maintained clear sightlines across different zones. The team introduced central island displays in order to anchor the layout and improve the visibility across categories. The mirrors used to previously create confusion. However, they were now placed in a manner that supported trial and interaction.The introduction of child engagement zones by D’Art was indeed one of the most distinctive aspects of this transformation. These areas were not designed just to distract kids. Instead, they were executed as an integral part of the store experience. They created a moment of joy for children and simultaneously allowed parents to have a comfortable browsing experience.While having a discussion/conversation after the completion of this project, Mr. Rashid Saifi, the brand and experience strategist at D’Art, commented, ‘In today’s hyper competitive era, retail is not just about simply filling spaces with products. Instead, it is more about designing and establishing trust. When working on the Mi Arcus project , our main goal was to focus on execution that eliminates friction, supports parents, and develops an emotional bond, that too, without even saying a single word.’A New Benchmark in Baby RetailMi Arcus’s retail identity transformation is a very clear proof that thoughtful design, when blended with disciplined and precise execution, can do wonders and help brands achieve all their business goals. By addressing the real pain points experienced by its target customers and further translating customer data and insights into tangible experiences. The brand successfully managed to redefine how baby retail spaces can and should function.This initiative by D’Art for Mi Arcus went beyond aesthetics. Instead, it represents a shift towards retail branding that is led by experience. It does not measure innovation by the degree of uniqueness or originality, but by how it is supporting customers and business goals simultaneously.As the baby care brand continues to grow, the transformed stores will always serve as a living proof that when retail store expansion considers empathy and is executed with proper intent, it actually possesses the ability to turn everyday shopping into a joyful as well as reassuring experience, not just for kids but for parents as well.During a meeting between the baby care brand and the branding agency, a spokesperson from Mi Arcus shared his view about the project. He stated, ‘This transformation adequately reflects how deeply we think about our customers. With the help of D’Art, we managed to establish spaces that allow parents to feel confident and supported. This directly strengthens our promise as a brand that is built on trust.’

Mi Arcus Retail Transformation - Store Design And Execution by D’Art Design

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.