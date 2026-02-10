D’Art Leads Scalable Store Expansion Across India for Berger Paints

Store Expansion Strategy for Berger Paints Store Expansion Strategy for Berger Paints Store Expansion Strategy for Berger Paints Store Expansion Strategy for Berger Paints Store Expansion Strategy for Berger Paints

D’Art’s insight led planning and precise execution for Berger Paints supported the brand achieve consistency, visibility, and engagement at scale.

In today’s modern era, store expansion is not about adding more locations. It is about building meaningful retail ecosystems that educate, inspire, and evolve with changing consumer behavior.” — Rachhna Dadhich, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator, D’Art Private Limited

MUMBAI , INDIA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berger Paints, the second largest paint company in India and the seventh largest decorative paint company in the world, has strategically undertaken a significant retail transformation in order to strengthen its physical presence and future proof its growth. The brand initiated a carefully structured retail store expansion and has further redefined how paint brands can connect with customers, contractors, and emerging markets across India.This respective initiative was developed and executed in collaboration with D’Art Private Limited, one of the most prominent retail branding and marketing agencies in India. The project marks a strong shift away from conventional/traditional ways of selling paint to a more immersive format that is driven by experience. Instead of just relying on and focusing on the expansion part, the project actually focused on rethinking store design , customer engagement, and digital integration at physical retail touchpoints.Responding to a Changing Market LandscapeThe Indian paint industry is growing at a steady pace. However, it is still covering a very small portion when measured against population size and geographic spread. Also, latest shifts and various government driven programs are leading to the development of new consumer segments, who clearly do not expect the same as that of consumers who have no issue with traditional contractor led purchases.For Berger Paints, the challenge was not mainly about growth but more about relevance. It is a legacy brand that has been operating in India for more than 102 years. As a result, the paint company had to evolve its retail identity and market presence in order to engage a broader audience, establish presence and trust in untapped markets, and move beyond restrictive distribution formats that did not facilitate experiential interaction.A Strategic Reassessment of Retail PotentialBeing a significant contributor to Berger Paints’ retail store expansion, D’Art ensured a strong foundation for the project. The assigned team deeply analysed market behavior, future growth corridors, and consumer decision making patterns. All these findings unlocked a two fold opportunity. On one hand, Berger got to know that there was a need to expand into geographies where its visibility was extremely low, but demand indicators were very high. On the other hand, the paint brand also acknowledged the need to make a slow but steady entry into the rural urban fringe areas that are expected to urbanize in the next ten years.Redefining the Role of the Paint StoreRethinking a paint store and what it all represents was the heart of this transformation. The paint stores were viewed as functional warehouses that only focused on storing products and facilitating financial transactions. And the same was the case with Berger Paints’ stores as well. However, the brand wanted to change that. Understanding its needs, D’Art redesigned the retail paint spaces in a way that encouraged interaction, exploration, and inspiration.The branding agency revamped more than 4000 retail touchpoints, out of which 1800 stores were freshly rolled out under the new identity across multiple locations within the geographical boundaries of India. All the teams closely collaborated with each other and did not just focus on scale alone. Instead, they aimed at establishing consistency, execution quality, and adaptability across different formats and locations. Every individual store was restructured in a way that it simultaneously serves multiple audiences, including contractors, retailers, first time home owners, and regular customers, in navigating color and finish decisions.Strengthening Visibility Through Thoughtful Storefront DesignThe enhanced store identification was indeed one of the most immediate changes that were introduced in this retail store expansion project. The storefronts were now strategically redesigned to improve visibility, recall, and recognition in highly crowded areas.The team at D’Art integrated distinctive mesh colored lava inspired forms into the facades that reflected dynamic color fusion, an important element of Berger’s retail identity. In order to complement this, the team further incorporated Victorian inspired dangling signage. This did not just add a heritage dimension, but also reinforced Berger’s legacy while remaining contemporary in presentation.The respective approach to retail signage ensured that the refreshed stores were now recognizable from a huge distance, even in high traffic and dense areas. The redesigned storefront/signage part alone significantly improved direct walk ins and brand recall.Creating Interactive Experience ZonesThe introduction of interactive experience zones was indeed one of the defining features of the new retail format executed by D’Art. These spaces transformed the traditional paint shop setup into an environment that isn’t transactional but experiential.When designing the experience lounge, the retail branding agency mainly kept individual homeowners in mind. They were designed and executed in a manner that allowed visitors/potential customers to directly engage with the products, experiment with color combinations, textures, and finishes. As a result, they could immediately visualize outcomes in a controlled setting and further make informed decisions, which is undoubtedly one of the most important determining factors in home improvement purchases.Apart from individual shoppers and home owners, the experience lounge also acted as a neutral space where contractors and consumers could collaborate with each other and further get their expectations aligned before making the actual purchase.Live Demonstrations and Real Time ComparisonsDedicated live demo areas complemented the experience lounge. These spaces displayed samples that were further displayed on specially designed shelves. As a result, the customers could compare finishes and textures side by side. The team at D’Art initiated this concept because they wanted to bridge the gap between imagination and application. And clearly, the best way to do that was by helping visitors see how products will actually appear in the real world environment.When visitors were allowed to experience real time comparisons right inside the store, without making any purchase, they gained confidence (especially the first time buyers) and did not just have to stay dependent on verbal assurance.Execution at Scale: From Concept to RealityExecuting such a large scale expansion project, over 4000 retail touchpoints within the geographical boundaries of India, was not as easy as it looked to be. Instead, it required a high degree of precision, coordination, and adaptability. From metro cities to emerging hubs, the branding agency ensured design integrity across the entire rollout and adequately accommodated local constraints and retail conditions.When talking about Berger’s retail transformation project in an internal meeting, the brand and experience strategist at D’Art Private Limited, Mr. Rasid Saifi, commented, ‘The success of this project does not at all lie in isolated design interventions. Instead, it is actually about the discipline of execution across thousands of touchpoints.’ He further added, ‘The concept of retail branding today is not just about aesthetics. It actually requires insight led planning and on ground consistency along with the ability to translate strategy into retail spaces that work for real people.’Setting a New Benchmark for the Paint IndustryThe retail store expansion initiative by Berger Paints in collaboration with D’Art Private Limited was all about aligning the strategy driven by insight with thoughtful and precise execution. It is a clear demonstration of how physical retail brands can maintain relevance and practice powerful growth in this rapidly evolving era.

