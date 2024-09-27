Deputy Minister Namane Dickson Masemola leads oversight visit to Northern Cape, 1 to 2 Oct

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr. Namane Dickson Masemola, is set to lead an important oversight visit to the Northern Cape, focusing on the ZF Mgcawu and Pixley Ka Seme District Municipalities.

Accompanied by the MEC of CoGTA in the Northern Cape, Mr. Bentley Vaas, the Deputy Minister will engage with mayors, councillors and speakers in an effort to find solutions to the perennial challenges outlined by the Auditor General and our State of Local Government Report.

Within the context of these challenges, the Deputy Minister’s visit exemplifies government’s commitment to addressing local governance challenges and enhancing service delivery.

These intergovernmental engagements are part of a nationwide initiative by CoGTA aimed at creating a platform for municipalities to articulate their challenges – particularly those that hinder their ability to fulfill their mandates. The meetings will provide an opportunity for local leaders to share their insights and experiences, promoting a collaborative approach to problem-solving.

At the conclusion of these discussions, a comprehensive programme of action will be established. This plan will not only address immediate concerns but will also outline ongoing monitoring to ensure effective implementation and continuous improvement.

The overarching goal of these engagements is to set municipalities on a trajectory of enhanced performance, ensuring that they can better serve their communities. As part of this commitment, the discussions will specifically address the current state of governance, service delivery, infrastructure development, financial management, and any systemic challenges facing the two district municipalities.

By facilitating these dialogues, CoGTA aims to ensure that “Every Municipality Works,” ultimately transforming the material conditions of communities throughout the Northern Cape. This initiative therefore represents a proactive step towards creating resilient local governments that are equipped to meet the needs of their citizens effectively.

Media is invited to cover these two days important engagements with ZF Magcawu (01 Oct) and Prixley Ka Seme (02 Oct) Districts as follows:

Day 1: – ZF Magcawu

Date: Tuesday, 01 October 2024 Time: 09h00 – 17h00 Venue: Boontjieskraal farm, Kimberely, Northern Cape

Day 2: – Prixley Ka Seme Date: Wednesday, 02 October 2024 Time: 09h00 – 17:00 Venue: Boontjieskraal farm, Kimberely, Northern Cape

