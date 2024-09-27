Six Barton Gilman Attorneys Named to 2024 Massachusetts Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six Barton Gilman attorneys have been named to the 2024 Massachusetts Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists, a directory of leading attorneys who are evaluated on various measures of peer recognition and professional achievement.

The selection process for Super Lawyers includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Each year only the top 5% of attorneys in each state are included in the Super Lawyers guide and the top 2.5% in each state are selected as Rising Stars.

Super Lawyers

- Pamela Slater Gilman, Massachusetts, Medical Malpractice: Defense (2011-2024)

- Kevin M. Hensley, Massachusetts, Civil Litigation: Defense (2013-2024)

- Richard E. Quinby, Massachusetts, Business Litigation (2004-2024)

- Edward D. Shoulkin, Massachusetts, Professional Liability: Defense (2024)

Rising Stars

- Derek M. Gillis, Massachusetts, Appellate Litigation (2022-2024)

- Shylah N. Luna, Massachusetts, Banking (2021-2024)

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman (bglaw.com) serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, MA, Providence, RI, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Milford, CT, and Fairfield, NJ offering legal services in over twenty-five service areas, including medical malpractice and aging services defense, professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, product liability and general liability, business and commercial litigation, education law and employment, as well as immigration, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation, intellectual property, and real estate. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status in 2023. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.



