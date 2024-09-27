2024 Global Photography Awards Presents International Photographers and Category Winners of the Year

2024 Global Photography Awards Full Results Announced 2024 Global Professional Photographer of the Year - The Perfect Cloud by Francisco Negroni 2024 Global Amateur Photographer of the Year - The mountains of fire by Andrea Sagui

IAA is honored to join forces with the Global Photography Awards in announcing the eagerly awaited results of its inaugural competition.

Each piece celebrated today reflects the collective spirit and influence that continues to shape a thriving creative environment, inspiring the next generation of photographers.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) is honored to join forces with the Global Photography Awards in announcing the eagerly awaited results of its inaugural competition. This competition celebrates exceptional photographers from around the globe, gathering the world’s greatest individuals who believe that their photographs can make a difference, and to showcase this excellence to the very world.

Demonstrating a global significance, the award attracted more than 2,000 entries from over 35 countries, featuring participants from the United States, Germany, Japan, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Canada, France, Switzerland, Australia, Sweden, and others, showcasing diverse presence and influence presented by varied identities of each photographer.

2024 Global Photographers of the Year

Among the many impressive submissions that have been evaluated, the competition is proud to officially present the Photographers of the Year for 2024, a proud title for the victors in this inaugural year. Francisco Negroni has been awarded the title of Professional Photographer of the Year with the magnum opus: The Perfect Cloud, and will be receiving a $5,000 cash prize. Meanwhile, Andrea Sagui is celebrated as the Amateur / Student Photographer of the Year for the impressive work; The mountains of fire, winning a $3,000 cash prize.

1. Professional Photographer of the Year – The Perfect Cloud by Francisco Negroni (Chile)

2. Amateur/Student Photographer of the Year - The mountains of fire by Andrea Sagui (Italy)

2024 Category Winners of the Year

The Global Photography Awards also proudly recognizes the Category Winners of the Year, celebrating extraordinary perspectives of the world. These talented photographers, honored for their impactful narratives through a perfect shot, each receiving a $100 cash prize.

Category Winners of the Year

1. International Photography – Edge of Darkness by Jan-Tore Oevrevik (United States)

2. Nature Photography – Marscape of Iceland by Jan-Tore Oevrevik (United States)

3. Fine Art Photography – Grandma by Salem McBunny (Mexico)

Visit the Global Photography Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners: https://globalphotographyawards.com/.

“The launch of this award marks a celebration of photography’s power to connect and inspire,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “The diversity of submissions has given us a glimpse into unique perspectives from all over the world. Our jury was moved by the stories behind each image, showcasing the depth of emotion and creativity that photography can evoke.”

Grand Jury Panel

Comprising some of the world's foremost photographers, the Global Photography Awards carefully curates its jury to uphold the highest standards for the awards. Among the distinguished members of the jury are Yvon Jolivet (Canada), Alessandra Minotti (Italy), Abhijit Bose (India), Pieter Clicteur (Belgium), Benny Lau (Hong Kong SAR), and Ryo Utsunomiya (Japan), alongside other esteemed professionals, each bringing their unique expertise and passion to ensure the evaluation process is conducted with the utmost excellence.

"Announcing the winners of this inaugural award has been a tribute to the dedication of photographers worldwide,” said Thomas. “These exceptional works represent the heart of the global photography community. Each piece celebrated today reflects the collective spirit and influence that continues to shape a thriving creative environment, inspiring the next generation of photographers."

Following the recent conclusion of the Global Photography Awards, its sister competition - the New York Photography Awards, is welcoming submissions from around the world. This competition recognizes photographers that express their emotions and messages through their abstractive images, celebrating those who capture precious moments for tomorrow’s recollection.

About Global Photography Awards

The Global Photography Awards (GPA) is an international photography awards that celebrates photographers from all backgrounds and perspectives, fostering creativity and excellence on a global scale. The award presents the identity of each photographer, displaying the beauty and elegance of creations worldwide.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, London Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.