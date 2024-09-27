Candidate for CE Election to make tomorrow presentation of political platform

MACAU, September 27 - The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election will host tomorrow (Saturday) a “presentation and question-and-answer session on the political platform of the candidate for the post of Chief Executive”.

The session, from 10am to 1pm at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex, is to enable members of the Chief Executive Election Committee to understand the candidate’s political platform and engage in discussion with the candidate.

The official campaigning period for the election of the sixth-term Chief Executive will run from after the stroke of midnight on 28 September, until the stroke of midnight on 11 October.

To participate in the presentation event, Chief Executive Election Committee members are requested to bring their Chief Executive Election Committee member card, issued by the Electoral Affairs Commission. They should arrive at the main entrance of the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex between 9am and 10am for registration purposes.

The session will begin with the candidate introducing his political platform. Members of the Chief Executive Election Committee interested in raising questions with the candidate for the role of Chief Executive, can register on the spot. The Electoral Affairs Commission will then draw lots to determine the list of participants, and the order in which they can ask questions. Each member may speak for up to two minutes.

The session will be broadcast live on television and radio channels of public broadcaster Teledifusão de Macau (TDM). Members of the public also have the option of watching the session online via either: the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government Portal (www.gov.mo); the Chief Executive Election website (www.ece.gov.mo); the Government Information Bureau website (www.gcs.gov.mo); the Government Information Bureau’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/macaogcs); or the Government Information Bureau’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/macaogcs).