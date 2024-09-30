Alternative Family Services Launches AFS HEART Society to Empower Foster Youth and Families

New initiative unites volunteers to support foster youth, families, and vulnerable children across Northern California

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alternative Family Services (AFS), a leading foster family agency dedicated to supporting foster youth and their families throughout Northern California, is proud to announce the official launch of the AFS HEART Society The AFS HEART Society brings together a passionate community of volunteers focused on advocacy, service, and fundraising for foster youth, adoptive families, and children facing adversity. As ambassadors of AFS, HEART Society members will play a critical role in raising awareness, fostering community engagement, and advancing initiatives designed to uplift and empower foster children and their families.“The launch of the AFS HEART Society marks a significant step in expanding our community’s ability to make a lasting, positive impact on the lives of vulnerable youth,” said Marsha Lewis-Akyeem, CEO of AFS. “Through volunteerism and advocacy, HEART Society members will become champions for children, ensuring they receive the care, support, and resources they need to thrive.”The AFS HEART Society will engage in various efforts, from organizing community events to supporting AFS programs and advocating for policies that improve the lives of foster youth and families. The Society’s mission is to bring together individuals who are eager to contribute their time, talents, and resources to make a tangible difference.“The HEART Society offers an incredible opportunity for people from all walks of life to give back to their community while making a meaningful impact on foster youth,” said Angela Taylor, Director of Development at AFS. “By joining forces with AFS, our volunteers can help us build a brighter future for foster children and create lasting change.”Through the AFS HEART Society, AFS will strengthen partnerships with individuals, businesses, and community organizations. These collaborations will ensure that foster children, teens, and young adults across Northern California have equitable access to essential services, care, and opportunities for success.About Alternative Family Services (AFS)Since 1978, Alternative Family Services (AFS) has been a committed leader in providing foster care, adoption, mental health services, and family support programs. With a diverse and dedicated staff, AFS partners with communities throughout California to provide vulnerable children and youth with the resources and guidance they need to thrive. Learn more about how you can get involved at https://www.afs4kids.org/get-involved Contact Information:Angela TaylorDirector of Resource Developmentataylor@afs4kids.org

