Congress Extends Deadline to Dec. 20 for Starting a Claim on Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Impacts

SANTA FE, NM – Those who experienced losses in the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire or subsequent flooding now have until Dec. 20 to start a claim under a deadline extension Congress passed Thursday as part of a temporary spending bill.

The measure, known as a continuing resolution or CR, adds 35 days to the original Nov. 14, 2024, filing deadline that congressional leaders set when they established a $4 billion compensation fund for those impacted by the historic fire and cascading effects such as flooding, debris flows, mold and smoke damage.

The CR also reopens a window to apply for five-year flood insurance until Dec. 20. The prior deadline for obtaining flood insurance was May 31.

Although affected individuals and businesses now have additional time to submit a Notice of Loss (NOL) to the FEMA Claims Office, they still are encouraged to take this first essential step as soon as possible and avoid filing during the busy holiday season.

“We know there are many residents who have been, and continue to be, impacted by this disaster. We appreciate our partners at FEMA and in Congress providing more time to those residents to get the compensation they are owed, said Ali Rye, State Director, New Mexico Dept. of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.”

“Extending the deadline and giving impacted people more time to start a claim is welcome news, and for some people it could prove essential to their personal recovery, said Jay Mitchell, Director of Operations for the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office. But people should not wait to file their NOLs even with the added time.”

Claims Office compensation is not taxable. Receiving payment from the Claims Office will not impact eligibility for government assistance programs. Contact a tax professional for specific tax-related questions. Questions and concerns can also be addressed by calling your claim Navigator or the Claims Office Helpline at 505-995-7133, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Thursday.

The Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of impacted people by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and cascading effects by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. At the time of publication, the FEMA Claims Office has paid more than $1.2 billion to claimants.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.