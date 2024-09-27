Well-known Chinese and Foreign Enterprises’ Visit to Sichuan 2024 Held in Chengdu

sichuanxing01 sichuanxing02

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From September 24 to 26, the "Well-known Chinese and Foreign Enterprises’ Visit to Sichuan 2024" event kicked off in Chengdu . The event aims to deepen cooperation and exchange between Sichuan and domestic and foreign enterprises, promoting high-quality development in the region.The event features one main activity, three special activities, and multiple themed sessions. On September 25, Well-known Chinese and Foreign Enterprises’ Visit to Sichuan 2024 Investment Promotion Conference Project Cooperation Agreement Signing Ceremony was held, attracting nearly 400 business leaders. A total of 16 representative projects were signed on-site.This year's Sichuan visit has distinctive characteristics, with nearly 70% of participating enterprises being leaders or key supporting enterprises in 15 of Sichuan’s major industrial chains. Over 100 companies from the "the Global Top 500, the China Top 500, and the Private Sector Top 500" participated. A total of 529 projects were signed,with investments exceeding 530 billion yuan, of which over 80% are in advanced manufacturing. The event focused on new productive forces and introduced the innovative “Invest in Sichuan” key industry heat map, providing entrepreneurs with a practical guide for investment.The "Well-known Chinese and Foreign Enterprises’ Visit to Sichuan" has been successfully held for 11 consecutive years, attracting more than 5,900 well-known enterprises and almost 10,000 guests to Sichuan. The event has facilitated numerous major industrialization projects, becoming a high-level and influential platform for Sichuan’s openness, widely recognized by all sectors of society.

