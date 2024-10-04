West Pine 43 LLC Buys 1,200 Shares Of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA: EEM) - Whale Wisdom

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Pine 43 LLC- Asset Management initiated a new position 1,200 shares in iMSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA: EEM) during the fourth quarter. They purchased 1,200 shares valued at approximately $46,000.According to Whale Wisdom, several other institutions recently bought or sold shares in (NYSEARCA: EEM). A few other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to their holding including Jane Street Group their total position 29.99M shares that is valued at 1.28 Billion. Citadel Advisors owns 3.37M shares total that's valued at 143.51M. Weiss Asset Management initiated a new position of 66k shares that's valued at $3,082,000.Analyst Fund Ratings Changes:EEM is rated 3 stars by Morningstar. The fund has a market cap of $771.57M. Provides exposure to large and mid sized companies in emerging markets. Pays a dividend of 2.99% and It's 52 week high is 46.88About Whale Wisdom:Feature on Forbes, Wall Street Journal, CNN Money and CBS Market Watch.This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission.

