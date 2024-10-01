2,500 Acres Data Center Land for Sale Hits Market in Dallas Texas

Sustainable Data Center Ecosystems: A concept design of a data center campus incorporating green energy solutions and flexible designs for optimized sustainability and lower Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). Data center land for sale; Shovel-ready data center land for sale; Zoned data center land for sale with fiber connectivity; Large acreage for data center development for sale; Data center land for sale with power substation access; Waterfront data center

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As businesses increasingly rely on digital solutions, the demand for robust data centers continues to rise. Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) stands out as a prime location for such facilities, offering numerous advantages for companies looking to expand or establish their data infrastructure. Roxanne Marquis of 8888cre.com presents an exceptional opportunity with over 2500 acres of land dedicated to data center land development in this vibrant region.

Strategic Location and Strong Economic Growth

DFW's central location in the United States ensures easy access and connectivity, vital for data center operations. The area's economy is dynamic and growing, with a 5.7% expansion last year, making it one of the top performers nationally. This growth is supported by the presence of over 100,000 businesses, including eighteen Fortune 500 company headquarters, underscoring the region's economic vitality.

Favorable Business Climate

DFW is not just a hub of activity; it's also a leader in creating a favorable business environment. The area boasts a competitive colocation and cloud environment with numerous qualified operators providing essential services. Additionally, Texas offers significant tax abatements, including breaks on state sales and use taxes for data centers, enhancing the financial appeal to establish operations in the region.

Infrastructure and Power Advantages

The region benefits from a competitive deregulated electric market, allowing businesses to negotiate their own utility contracts at relatively low costs. The robust infrastructure in telecommunications and electricity, coupled with the unique advantage of a standalone electric grid managed by ERCOT, provides an uninterrupted power supply essential for data center operations.

Risk Management

Despite concerns about natural hazards like tornadoes and earthquakes, data center providers in DFW design facilities to meet stringent building codes and withstand high-powered winds and other environmental challenges. This proactive approach in design and construction makes Dallas a safe and reliable choice for data centers.

Connectivity and Accessibility

DFW features dense, diverse telecommunications infrastructure with major carriers providing extensive fiber network coverage. This connectivity is crucial for data centers, ensuring high-speed and reliable data transmission capabilities across the country and beyond.

A Vibrant and Skilled Workforce

The availability of a skilled and educated workforce in DFW is unparalleled. With a labor force of 3.8 million, companies in DFW have access to a pool of talent that is critical for the sophisticated needs of modern data centers.

The Future Looks Bright

The DFW area is not only maintaining its current growth but is also positioned to continue this trend. With ongoing expansions by major colocation providers and a steady influx of new players in the market, the demand for data center services is expected to remain strong. This makes it an opportune time for developments like those offered by Roxanne Marquis at 8888cre.com, where potential investors and companies can find ample space tailored for high-tech data center constructions.

Located next to Google

The data center land for development is located next to the Google Data Center Campus adjacent to the combined-cycle gas plant is now producing 1,650MW Texas, US. Google has commenced Phase 3 construction at its data center campus. The 30-acre expansion site will include a 288,600 square feet Data Center, two 14,000 square feet Modular Electric Buildings, Generators, and a Substation. Unlike the previous two-story data centers, the Phase 3 building will be a longer single-story structure. Google purchased 375 acres in May 2017 and in July 2018 received County approval on a 10 year tax abatement agreement between the county and Google.

American and Texas Electricity Market

The Texan electricity supply network has relatively little connection with the rest of the country. Texas alone consumes almost as much power as the whole of Britain. Importantly, Texas is also an island market, with very little interconnection to adjoining power grids.

In conclusion, Dallas/Fort Worth stands as a beacon for data center development, driven by its strategic location, robust infrastructure, favorable business conditions, and a resilient economy. For those considering investing in data centers, the offerings by Roxanne Marquis represent a prime opportunity in one of the nation's most dynamic regions.

For more information about acquisition opportunities, visit 8888cre.com or contact:

Roxanne Marquis

Texas Broker: 0688184

email: rose@8888cre.com

tel: 972-805-7587

website: 8888cre.com

