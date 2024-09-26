Over 2,500 Acres of Prime Data Center Land Available for Advanced Technology Development in Dallas Fort Worth Texas

Industrial Land for Sale Dallas Texas Metro. High electrical capacity is suitable for data center real estate development An aerial view of prime land parcels ready for the development of hyperscale and cloud data centers in Dallas and Fort Worth, enhancing sustainable data center operations. Data Center Land for Sale in Dallas Texas and Fort Worth TX Global Data Center Platforms in Texas: A map highlighting the strategic locations of data center sites across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, with focus on connectivity and power infrastructure Sustainable Data Center Ecosystems: A concept design of a data center campus incorporating green energy solutions and flexible designs for optimized sustainability and lower Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). Data center land for sale in tax-incentive zone, 8. Remote data center land for sale with satellite uplink, hyper data center site, edge data center site

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Land for data centers is hard to come by, even in Dallas Texas. Server virtualization, edge computing, and AI are common phrases for Roxanne Marquis of 8888cre.com. That's because she is offering more than 2,500 acres of prime land geared towards the next generation of high reliability data centers in the strategically positioned metroplex of Dallas Fort Worth Texas.

Innovation and Sustainability at the Forefront

This land is primed for developers keen on integrating automation and robotics, implementing modular solutions, and pushing the boundaries of operational efficiency. Roxanne Marquis notes, "As the industry evolves, our land offerings are designed to support data centers driven by artificial intelligence, liquid cooling technologies, and renewable energy sources, ensuring long-term sustainability and innovation."

Dallas Fort Worth: A Nexus of Technology and Real Estate Development

The favorable business climate in DFW is bolstered by a hybrid cloud environment and robust technological infrastructure, making it a beacon for data privacy and thermal management innovations. "Our sites offer the perfect blend of strategic planning capabilities and access to renewable energy, setting the stage for future-proof data centers," adds Marquis.

Enhanced Connectivity and Strategic Location

Positioned in the heart of the U.S., DFW’s extensive fiber networks and strategic planning capabilities make it a top choice for enterprises focusing on edge computing and server virtualization. The region’s dense telecommunications network ensures that data centers here can maximize industry insights and data privacy standards.

A Thriving Hub for Technology and Real Estate Development

With a strong emphasis on sustainability and industry insights, DFW is not only a hub for technology but also a leader in real estate development tailored for high-tech industries. "Investors and developers will find that our offerings not only meet current tech trends but are also geared towards the rapidly evolving future of data centers," concludes Marquis.

About 8888cre.com Led by Roxanne Marquis, 8888cre.com specializes in land and property solutions that cater to the expansive needs of data center developers, site selectors, and data center land development consultants, focusing on creating opportunities that align with cutting-edge technology trends and sustainability.

For more information about this land offering and to explore the potential of this exceptional data center land, please contact Roxanne Marquis directly. Embrace the future of technology infrastructure development and position your company at the cutting edge of the industry with this unparalleled land acquisition opportunity.

Roxanne Marquis

8888cre.com

+1 972-805-7587

rose@8888cre.com

