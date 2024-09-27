ADB Helps Nauru with Transformative Investment in Resilient Urban Services

YAREN, NAURU (27 September 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $37.5 million grant to help boost urban services in Nauru.

The Sustainable and Resilient Urban Development Project is being funded by the Asian Development Fund, which provides grants to ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries. It is also receiving $2.3 million from the Government of Nauru.

“Increasing exposure to natural hazards and poor access to reliable water supply and sanitation has been aggravated by the effects of climate change,” said ADB’s Pacific Liaison and Coordination Office Regional Director Shane Rosenthal. “The Sustainable and Resilient Urban Development Project will make sweeping positive changes in the water, sanitation, and solid waste management sectors in Nauru to improve lives and livelihoods.”

The project will build Nauru’s first reticulated water supply system (using tanks, pumps and pipes), which will serve 55% of the population and strengthen the non-reticulated water supply services for the remaining households, while improving access to desalinated water to supplement rainwater.

The project will improve sanitation services, build an organic waste composting facility and improve materials recovery and recycling; as well as update tariffs and strengthen cost recovery systems.

