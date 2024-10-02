Celebrating 30 Years of Excellence: MILO Range's Journey

Celebrating 30 years of innovation, MILO continues its mission to support law enforcement, military, and public safety agencies worldwide.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MILO proudly announces the celebration of its 30th anniversary, a significant milestone that marks three decades of innovation and leadership in interactive simulation training. Since its founding in 1994, MILO has evolved from a pioneering concept into a global leader in firearms and use-of-force training systems, providing essential support to law enforcement, military, and public safety agencies worldwide.Originally established as IES Interactive Training in Colorado, MILO quickly distinguished itself in the realm of simulation training. The initial vision was to create a versatile system capable of addressing multiple training objectives within a single platform. The outcome was a groundbreaking product that seamlessly integrates classroom lessons, interactive testing, and hands-on training across diverse force option systems.MILO's journey has been marked by numerous groundbreaking achievements, including:- 1994: Founded in Colorado as IES Interactive Training.- 1995: Launched the first all-digital video, MS Windows™ based training simulators for law enforcement.- 1996: Introduced integrated scenario authoring features, allowing users to create custom scenarios without vendor support.- 2001: Released the first Tasersimulation training system.- 2006: Moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to join FAAC Inc. and introduced the first integrated police driving simulator.- 2012: Became the first simulation training system to incorporate Microsoft Kinect for Windows.- 2017: Introduced MILO Range React!, the industry's first wireless haptic feedback distraction device.- 2019: Added 4K projection capability and a comprehensive 4K scenario library to all simulators.- 2021: Diversified into MILO: Virtual, MILO: Live, and MILO: Cognitive, enhancing the scientific foundation of all training programs.- 2022: Selected as the baseline system for the weapons skills development (WSD) and Use-of-Force (UoF) prototype development programs under contract to CAE as a prime integrator for the Army's Soldier Virtual Trainer (SVT) program- 2023: Developed MILO VR to complement MILO Range simulators as a stand-alone or embedded system, leveraging research from law enforcement, industry, and academic experts to enhance immersive, scenario-based training.Over the past three decades, MILO has proudly served thousands of agencies in over 45 countries. The mission remains focused on delivering exceptional customer support through industry-leading 24/7 tech assistance, continually improving our products via feedback loops and customer advisory committees, and providing a superior training environment for our clients."As we celebrate this significant milestone in our company history, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing human-performance-based training technology and supporting our clients in meeting their most challenging public safety and security commitments," expressed Robert McCue, MILO's Executive Director, who has been with the company since 1998. "Above all, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our employees, partners, clients, and supporters who have been integral to our journey over the years, and we look forward to leading the way into the next 30 years of innovation."For more information about MILO's range of solutions, please visit MILO's website

