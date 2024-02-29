MILO Training Solutions Unveils Distinguished 2024 MILO Cognitive Advisory Board
Together, we will shape the future of training with evidence-based innovation.”ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MILO Training Solutions, a leader in cutting-edge training solutions, proudly announces the formation of its prestigious 2024 MILO Cognitive Advisory Board, a collective of renowned experts and visionaries in the fields of learning and development, law enforcement, military, and academia.
— Executive Director Robert McCue
Chair of the Board:
Dr. Joy VerPlanck, a distinguished senior leader with over 25 years of experience in adult education and high-stakes training, will continue serving as the Chair of the Board. As a former US Army Military Police Officer and published researcher in the field of simulation training, Dr. VerPlanck's expertise in curriculum design and immersive technology will facilitate the group as they guide MILO's Cognitive Division.
Strategic Advisors:
The board comprises esteemed strategic advisors, each bringing a wealth of expertise, knowledge, and lived experience to MILO's innovative training initiatives:
Mr. Dan Chavez: An accomplished instructional design professional, previously serving as the Assistant Commissioner of Training & Development for the New York City Department of Correction, and a veteran of the US Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment.
Dr. Eugenia Guilmartin, COL (Ret): Executive military and policy leader and published political scientist with 30 years of global experience leading US Army Military Police organizations.
Dr. Lois James: Assistant Dean of Research at the Washington State University College of Nursing, focusing on bias, stress, sleep, and performance in high-stress populations.
Ms. Nadine Jones: General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, advocate for social justice and equity, and co-founder of The Initiative: Advancing the Blue & Black Partnership.
Dr. Will Kalkhoff: Researcher and Professor of Sociology at Kent State University, Executive Director of ENLoK, and Patrol Officer in the Reserve Unit for the Stow Police Department.
Mr. Richard G. Schott: Independent Police Auditor in Fairfax County, VA, with over 27 years of experience in the FBI, including legal training unit trainer at the FBI Academy in Quantico.
Dr. Samantha Simon: Assistant Professor and published ethnographic researcher specializing in violence, gender, race, and organizational inequality, particularly in police academy training.
Ms. Megan Torrance: CEO and Founder of TorranceLearning, a leader in innovative learning strategy, design, deployment, and data analytics in organizational learning and development.
Mr. Brian Uridge: Senior Director of Michigan Medicine Safety and Security at the University of Michigan, overseeing security and law enforcement personnel for a health system with 34,000 employees.
Executive Director Robert McCue expresses enthusiasm for this year’s board:
"The formation of the 2024 MILO Cognitive Advisory Board reflects our continued commitment to advancing training methodologies. These distinguished professionals bring unparalleled expertise, enriching our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions. Together, we will shape the future of training with evidence-based innovation."
MILO Training Solutions is proud to welcome these esteemed professionals to the Cognitive Advisory Board, further solidifying its dedication to excellence and innovation in the police, military, and crisis response training industry.
About MILO Training Solutions
MILO Training Solutions, a division of FAAC Incorporated, is a leading provider of innovative training solutions, dedicated to advancing the field of cognitive training. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on cutting-edge technologies, MILO empowers individuals and organizations to achieve their highest potential.
1229 Oak Valley Drive
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
https://www.faac.com/milo/
Amanda Williams
MILO Cognitive
+1 800-344-1707
amanda.williams@milorange.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn