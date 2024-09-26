ICC Approves Initial Engineering Phase for Fulton County Bridge Replacement

Springfield, IL - This week, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) approved a stipulated agreement authorizing funds to conduct a preliminary engineering project needed to modernize the grade-separation structure at Mile Load Road (AAR/DOT #063478L) in Fulton County.





"The Grade Crossing Protection Fund will enable Fulton County and Pleasant Township to jumpstart the initial engineering tasks needed to replace the outdated bridge at Mile Load Road. Laying the groundwork to replace and improve the existing structure will give motors a safer path to cross over railroad tracks," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.





The total estimated cost of the preliminary engineering activities is $374,624, 100 percent of which will be covered via GCPF reimbursement. Fulton County and Pleasant Township will be responsible for any cost overruns, although the County and Township may seek a supplemental order with the ICC for preliminary engineering cost overruns if necessary.





The preliminary activities are expected to be completed within 12 months.





To read Stipulated Agreement 2344 in Docket No. T24-0091 click here.





