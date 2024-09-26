Luxe Blades Brings Outdoor Innovation to the Texas State Fair

The Book Yard Makeover in McKinney Outdoor At The Star

Luxe Blades, the industry leader in artificial turf and outdoor lifestyle innovations, is thrilled to announce its presence at the Texas State Fair this year!

CELINA, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxe Blades, a leader in artificial turf and outdoor lifestyle solutions, will be showcasing its innovations at the Texas State Fair this year. Located in the Centennial Building, near the entrance and across from Honda, Luxe Blades will present its premium offerings for outdoor spaces.

The display will feature high-performance artificial turf, engineered to enhance both aesthetics and sustainability in various environments. In addition to turf, Luxe Blades will introduce the MEGA Outdoor TVs, designed for year-round outdoor entertainment, and the Lit Trees, which provide an elegant lighting solution for outdoor spaces regardless of the season.

Founder Nick Ogilvie, author of Installing and Understanding Artificial Turf, is expected to make an appearance at the fair. His expertise in the turf industry is well-established, and he will be available to discuss Luxe Blades' latest innovations.

"Being at the Texas State Fair is always a thrill. It's such a great opportunity to connect with people who are passionate about creating memorable outdoor spaces. Our booth this year is packed with innovative products, from our artificial turf to our MEGA Outdoor TVs and Lit Trees, and I can't wait for everyone to experience it firsthand," said Nick Ogilvie, Founder of Luxe Blades.

For more information, visit Luxe Blades at the Texas State Fair in the Centennial Building or online at www.luxebackyarddesigns.com.

